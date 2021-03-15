Vale S A : discloses response to Open Letter to Shareholders

Vale discloses response to Open Letter to Shareholders

Rio de Janeiro, March 15th, 2021 - Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company") hereby presents its response

(Exhibit I) to the letter received on March 12, 2021, called "Open Letter to Vale Shareholders" ("Carta

Aberta aos Acionistas da Vale"), which is available in Exhibit II of this Notice to Shareholders.

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from-home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel:ivan.fadel@vale.comAndre Werner:andre.werner@vale.comMariana Rocha:mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil:samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de

Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Exhibit I - Vale's response

In view of the manifestation by a specific group of shareholders about the Board candidates recommended by the Company's Nomination Committee, all of which were confirmed by the Board of

Directors, the Company considers it appropriate to provide the following clarifications, so that the vote at the annual general meeting can be exercised in an informed and reflected manner, according to the social interest and in the best interest of the Company.

First, the Company understands that shareholders are entitled to exercise freely their right to express themselves on issues that will be submitted to the resolution of the ordinary general meeting, in compliance with the rules and regulations in force.

Likewise, the Company understands that it has a duty to clarify and inform all shareholders about the manifestation of certain shareholders, so that everyone is equally and completely informed about the topic.

Corporate governance is one of the main pillars within Vale's management guidelines. Since 2017, the Company has been implementing, consistently and without relapses, a series of measures to improve its governance, always in line with best practices.

In this sense, to list a few, (i) the conversion of preferred shares into common shares was implemented, with enormous success; (ii) still in 2017, in the course of the Board's mandate, 2 independent members were admitted to the Board of Directors, more specifically Directors Sandra Guerra and Isabella Saboya, both with notorious commitment to best practices in corporate governance; (iii) carried out the migration to B3's Novo Mercado; (iv) the creation of a statutory Audit Committee, coordinated by an Independent Director; (v) continued to improve the structure of internal controls; (vi) reviewed and updated several internal policies; and (vii) adopted practices to facilitate the participation of its shareholders in General Meetings.

In 2020, already fulfilling the previously disclosed commitment to dissolve the controlling block formed by the shareholders' agreement, and with the purpose of allowing an adequate and orderly transition to become a true corporation, Vale, in a pioneering move, announced the formation of a Nomination Committee, charged with the mission of proposing improvements related to the structure, size andattributions of the Board of Directors. Vale's Nomination Policy was also approved, setting minimum qualifications for the positions of Director, Committee and Executive Board members at Vale.

This Nomination Committee was composed of three members, including the Chairman of Vale's Board of Directors and two external independent members, one of them in the role of Coordinator, and both with recognized knowledge, relevant executive experience and who also participate in other Boards of Directors, notably in the role of Chairman of the Boards of Directors of large Brazilian corporations: Mr. Pedro Parente, as Coordinator, and Mr. Alexandre Silva.

At the beginning of this year, after intense and thoughtful evaluations and discussions, in close collaboration with shareholders, stakeholders and consultancy companies with notable expertise, the Nomination Committee, with the support of the Board of Directors, proposed a series of changes to the bylaws, considered essential taking into account the reality of Vale, its new position as a true corporation, with no controlling shareholder and aligned with the most modern governance practices at a global level, of which we highlight:

• more flexibility in forming the Board of Directors, with a minimum of 11 and a maximum of 13 members;

• greater number of independent members of the Board (at least 7 independent members);

• stricter criteria for determining the independence of Directors;

• election of chairman and vice chairman of the Board of Directors by general shareholders' meeting;

• adoption of the concept of Lead Independent Director (LID);

• Directors elected individually and not by slate;

• easier procedure for shareholders to nominate candidates for the Board of Directors;

• greater transparency in the nomination of candidates to the Board of Directors indicated by the Nomination Committee, with more advance notice; and

• majority vote, a proposal that, although in line with the best international practices and even suggested by several foreign shareholders, was removed from the agenda due to the shareholders' view that the Brazilian market was not yet ripe to evaluate such innovation, and after a position paper issued by the CVM's Superintendence of Corporate Relations in this regard.

The amendments recommended by the Committee were widely accepted by the shareholders at the General Meeting held on March 12, having been approved with more than 98% of the votes of thosepresent, demonstrating the support of the significant majority of Vale's shareholder base to the results of the Committee's work and Board and the alignment between management and all Vale shareholders.

In parallel with the statutory amendments that sought to adapt Vale's governance in preparation for the election of the Board, the Nomination Committee performed a thorough and rigorous analysis, with the help of specialized external consultants and listening intensely to different Company shareholders, both in Brazil and abroad, regarding their views of the Board of Directors', background, profile, gaps in competence, among others, which resulted in the list of candidates presented to shareholders and the market.

Among the highlights and main criteria that guided the Committee in forming the proposed list of candidates for the new Board of Directors, we mention a few:

• the list was based on a competency matrix prepared with the support of the Boston Consulting Group and on a benchmarking with Brazilian reference companies, with the identification of points of convergence of the current members and of gaps potentially filled by the new members;

• appointment of a candidate for Chairman of the Board who is already part of the collegiate, with a view toward ensuring continuity, and presenting the characteristics necessary for the function;

• attention to gender diversity, as well as expanding the diversity of nationalities and cultures, with four non-Brazilian candidates;

• the list of candidates also takes into account that the Board has undergone a recent renewal process in the last two General Meetings, with the incorporation of 9 new members, with the Committee proposing an appropriate renewal of 5 members, among the 12 who will be elected.

The result of these works, according to the Nomination Committee, was a list of candidates with balanced, diversified and complementary qualifications and experiences, suited to Vale's business strategy and its needs in the future.

The majority of candidates, 8 out of 12 members, are made up of materially independent Directors, whose condition were assessed by the Committee and the Board in a rigorous manner and in strict