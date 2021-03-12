Log in
VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
Vale S A : starts commissioning to resume production capacity on the Timbopeba site

03/12/2021 | 06:51am EST
Press Release

Vale starts commissioning to resume production capacity on the Timbopeba site

Rio de Janeiro, March 12th, 2021 - Vale S.A. ("Vale") informs that it has started commissioning to increase wet processing production on the Timbopeba site, part of the Mariana Complex, in line with the previously announced in its Production and Sales Report on February 3rd, 2021. At the end of commissioning process, which is expected to last 2 months, the Timbopeba site will operate with an iron ore production capacity of 12 Mtpy, adding 7 Mtpy to the current capacity of the site.

Timbopeba operations were resumed with partial capacity in May 2020, after being suspended since March 2019, using 3 of its 6 beneficiation lines at the processing plant. The tailings generated by the wet processing in the 3 additional lines, in line with requirements and authorizations from the competent authorities, will continue to be disposed of in Timbopeba pit, a bedrock self-contained structure.

The resumption of Timbopeba capacity is another step in stabilizing iron ore production and on the way to resume the of 400 Mtpy production capacity by the end of 2022.

Luciano Siani Pires

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from-home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we stronglyrecommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, pleasecontact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel:ivan.fadel@vale.comAndre Werner:andre.werner@vale.comMariana Rocha:mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil:samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors relatedtothefollowing: (a)thecountries whereweoperate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b)theglobal economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de

Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 11:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
