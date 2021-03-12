Vale S A : starts commissioning to resume production capacity on the Timbopeba site

Press Release

Vale starts commissioning to resume production capacity on the Timbopeba site

Rio de Janeiro, March 12th, 2021 - Vale S.A. ("Vale") informs that it has started commissioning to increase wet processing production on the Timbopeba site, part of the Mariana Complex, in line with the previously announced in its Production and Sales Report on February 3rd, 2021. At the end of commissioning process, which is expected to last 2 months, the Timbopeba site will operate with an iron ore production capacity of 12 Mtpy, adding 7 Mtpy to the current capacity of the site.

Timbopeba operations were resumed with partial capacity in May 2020, after being suspended since March 2019, using 3 of its 6 beneficiation lines at the processing plant. The tailings generated by the wet processing in the 3 additional lines, in line with requirements and authorizations from the competent authorities, will continue to be disposed of in Timbopeba pit, a bedrock self-contained structure.

The resumption of Timbopeba capacity is another step in stabilizing iron ore production and on the way to resume the of 400 Mtpy production capacity by the end of 2022.

Luciano Siani Pires

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from-home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we stronglyrecommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

