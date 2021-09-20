Log in
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
Vale S A : partners with Komatsu on the largest mechanical excavation trial of its kind at Garson Mine

09/20/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
20/09/2021

Vale partners with Komatsu on the largest mechanical excavation trial of its kind at Garson Mine
Conteúdo da Página

True innovation requires effective collaboration between the end user and suppliers to ensure the technology meets the needs of the industry. Today, Vale joins Komatsu at Mine Expo in Las Vegas for the launch of the Komatsu DynaCut mechanical cutting technology.

Over the next 18 months, the companies will start trialing DynaCut's capabilities on Komatsu's new MC51 machine, working together to increase the pace at which the innovative technology will be available to the larger market. This partnership is the first step to really prove and understand the technology, while meeting our high standards for safety.

We are trialing this new machine at Garson Mine in Sudbury because it offers the potential to really change the way we mine in hard rock environments. The technology provides a controllable way of cutting rock and thereby reducing the amount of equipment required to get to the ore body.

Our goal is to demonstrate the ability of this machine to cut rock at a commercial rate and quantify the cost per meter of operation. From there we can start to look compare this data with conventional drill and blast development. At the same time, we will assess the health, safety and environmental suitability of the mechanical rock excavation process and gain insight into the potential of an optimised mechanical rock excavation process.

​​

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 18:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 61 537 M - -
Net income 2021 26 909 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 049 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,68x
Yield 2021 14,1%
Capitalization 82 144 M 81 551 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 16,31 $
Average target price 25,58 $
Spread / Average Target 56,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho President & Director
Luciano Siani Pires Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.-1.49%81 757
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-34.83%34 175
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-12.14%11 889
NMDC LIMITED28.85%5 863
FERREXPO PLC14.37%2 612
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION21.40%1 987