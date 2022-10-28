Vale S A : performance in 3Q22 - Conference Call Presentation
10/28/2022 | 10:00am EDT
Vale's Performance in 3Q22
October 28th, 2022
Disclaimer
"This presentation may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates; and (f) the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the exploration of mineral reserves and resources and the development of mining facilities, our ability to obtain or renew licenses, the depletion and exhaustion of mines and mineral reserves and resources. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.
Nickel production increased 51% q/q while nickel sales lagged due to 4Q commitments
Copper production increased 33% q/q, following extended maintenance
Sol do Cerrado solar project is commissioning; ramp up until Jul/23
Two battery-powered 72t off-road trucks delivered
Decarbonization MoU1 signed with Germany steelmaker Stahl-Holding-Saar
Opening of the Copper Cliff Complex South Mine Project - Phase 1 (CCM 1)
Onça Puma 2nd furnace approval
Reorganization of base metals in Brazil
US$ 3.1 billion dividend paid in September 2022
25.2% of current buyback program completed2
¹ Memorandum of Understanding. Also includes nondisclosure agreements to decarbonize ironmaking process. 2 As of Oct 28th, 2022. Approximately 126 million repurchased shares (25% of 3rd announced program)
Vale's Performance in 3Q22: Opening remarks
Leading the mining transition
Powershift: Decarbonizing our fleet
• Two 100% electric offroad trucks - in Brazil and in Indonesia
• Second 100% electric locomotive successfully delivered
• 49 electric vehicles currently in operation in Canada.
72t electric truck
Moving to 100% renewable electricity
Sol do Cerrado commissioning; ramp up until Jul/23
766 MWp - one of the largest solar projects in Latin America
US$ 591 millioninvestment
16% of Vale's total electricity demand in Brazil1.
Sol do Cerrado Solar Project
¹ Estimated demand for Brazil in 2025
