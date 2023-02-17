Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  09:07:55 2023-02-17 am EST
89.04 BRL   -0.17%
Vale S A : performance in 4Q22 and 2022 - Conference Call Presentation

02/17/2023 | 09:06am EST
Vale's 4Q22 and 2022 Performance

February 17, 2023

1

Disclaimer

"This presentation may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates; and (f) the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the exploration of mineral reserves and resources and the development of mining facilities, our ability to obtain or renew licenses, the depletion and exhaustion of mines and mineral reserves and resources. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

1. Opening remarks

Vale's Performance in 4Q22 and 2022: Opening remarks

We have materially de-risked Vale

Strategic roadmap 2019-2022

Strategy to the Vale of the future

4

Vale's Performance in 4Q22 and 2022: Opening remarks

Business and Financial highlights

Focusing and strengthening the core

Iron Solutions

Energy transition materials

Sustainable mining

Capital allocation

  • New organizational design
  • Jerome Guillen announced as independent Director for the Energy Transition Materials business
  • Strong iron ore fines sales, up 24% q/q
  • Strong price realization, All-in cost decline
  • Gelado project commissioning
  • Strong nickel sales up 32% q/q, 6% production increase y/y
  • Sudbury mines with the highest quarterly production rates since 2Q19
  • Salobo III project successful start-up
  • Long-termnickel sulfate supply agreement with General Motors (GM)
  • Human Rights due diligence completed for 100% of operations in Brazil
  • Multi-companyinitiative to restore and protect 4 million ha of forests¹
  • B3/B4 dam emergency level lowered from 3 to 2
  • US$ 1.8 billion dividend announced, with payment in March
  • 43% of current buyback program completed²

5

¹ In different Brazilian biomes over 20 years. ²As of Feb 16, 2023. Approximately 213 million repurchased shares (43% of 3rd announced program)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 14:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43 453 M - -
Net income 2022 15 501 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 212 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,71x
Yield 2022 8,52%
Capitalization 77 370 M 77 370 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart VALE S.A.
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 17,03 $
Average target price 19,28 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.0.60%77 370
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED8.83%47 264
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED7.95%9 394
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.20.59%5 133
NMDC LIMITED-1.22%4 306
BRADESPAR S.A.1.99%2 107