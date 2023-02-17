Vale S A : performance in 4Q22 and 2022 - Conference Call Presentation

Vale's 4Q22 and 2022 Performance
February 17, 2023
Disclaimer
"This presentation may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates; and (f) the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the exploration of mineral reserves and resources and the development of mining facilities, our ability to obtain or renew licenses, the depletion and exhaustion of mines and mineral reserves and resources. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.
Vale's Performance in 4Q22 and 2022: Opening remarks
We have materially de-risked Vale
Strategic roadmap 2019-2022
Strategy to the Vale of the future
Vale's Performance in 4Q22 and 2022: Opening remarks
Business and Financial highlights
Focusing and strengthening the core
Iron Solutions
Energy transition materials
Sustainable mining
Capital allocation
New organizational design
Jerome Guillen announced as independent Director for the Energy Transition Materials business
Strong iron ore fines sales, up 24% q/q
Strong price realization, All-in cost decline
Gelado project commissioning
Strong nickel sales up 32% q/q, 6% production increase y/y
Sudbury mines with the highest quarterly production rates since 2Q19
Salobo III project successful start-up
Long-termnickel sulfate supply agreement with General Motors (GM)
Human Rights due diligence completed for 100% of operations in Brazil
Multi-companyinitiative to restore and protect 4 million ha of forests¹
B3/B4 dam emergency level lowered from 3 to 2
US$ 1.8 billion dividend announced, with payment in March
43% of current buyback program completed²
¹ In different Brazilian biomes over 20 years. ²As of Feb 16, 2023. Approximately 213 million repurchased shares (43% of 3rd announced program)
