Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  09:32:57 2023-06-07 am EDT
67.68 BRL   +0.12%
09:33aVale S A : plans to offer notes due 2033 - Form 6-K
PU
09:24aVale S A : announces cash tender offers for notes due 2026, 2039, 2036, 2034 and 2042 - Form 6-K
PU
06/06RBC Upgrades Vale to Outperform From Sector Perform, Lifts Price Target to $15 From $13, Sees Stock 'Most Poised to Participate' in a Sector Bounce
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale S A : plans to offer notes due 2033 - Form 6-K

06/07/2023 | 09:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vale plans to offer notes due 2033

Rio de Janeiro, June 7, 2023 - Vale S.A. ("Vale") hereby announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Vale Overseas Limited ("Vale Overseas") plans to offer notes due 2033 guaranteed by Vale. Vale intends to use a portion of the net proceeds of the offering to fund the purchase price of certain notes issued by Vale and Vale Overseas, tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the tender offers announced on June 7, 2023, and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

The notes will be unsecured obligations of Vale Overseas and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Vale. The guarantees will rank equally in right of payment with all of Vale's other unsecured and unsubordinated debt obligations.

BMO Capital Markets Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., are acting as global coordinators and joint bookrunners, and Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. are acting as joint bookrunners.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement with further information about the proposed offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents Vale and Vale Overseas have filed with the SEC for more complete information about the companies and the offering. You may access these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the underwriters will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling BMO Capital Markets Corp. at +1 (833) 418-0762 (US toll free), Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at + 1 (800) 831-9146 (US toll free), J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at +1 (212) 834-4045 (collect) or +1 (866) 834-4666 (US toll free), Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. at +1 (833) 498-1660 (US toll free), Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc. at +1 (866) 807-6030 (US toll free), MUFG Securities Americas Inc. at +1 (877) 649-6848 (US toll free), or SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc at +1 (888) 868-6856 (US toll free).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Gustavo Duarte Pimenta

Executive Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Luciana Oliveti: luciana.oliveti@vale.com

Pedro Terra: pedro.terra@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) economic, political and social issues in the countries in which we operate, (b) the global economy, (c) commodity prices, (d) financial and capital markets, (e) the mining and metals businesses, which are cyclical in nature, and their dependence upon global industrial production, which is also cyclical, (f) regulation and taxation, (g) operational incidents or accidents, and (h) the high degree of global competition in the markets in which we operate. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 13:32:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VALE S.A.
09:33aVale S A : plans to offer notes due 2033 - Form 6-K
PU
09:24aVale S A : announces cash tender offers for notes due 2026, 2039, 2036, 2034 and 2042 - Fo..
PU
06/06RBC Upgrades Vale to Outperform From Sector Perform, Lifts Price Target to $15 From $13..
MT
06/01Vale Rises After Reaching Agreement for Samarco's Debt Restructuring
MT
06/01Vale S A : Samarco's Judicial Reorganization plan reaches agreement for its approval of de..
PU
05/31Vale S A : Board of Directors' Internal Regulations
PU
05/31Vale S A : Extract of the Minutes of the Extraordinary Board of Directors Meeting
PU
05/29Misleading Public Company ESG Disclosure Results In SEC Enforcement Action – And ..
AQ
05/26Vale S A : Field Trip to Minas Gerais - Apresentações (english only)
PU
05/26Vale S A : Field Trip to Minas Gerais - Presentations
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 41 604 M - -
Net income 2023 11 265 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,91x
Yield 2023 6,29%
Capitalization 61 087 M 61 087 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
EV / Sales 2024 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 13,76 $
Average target price 18,57 $
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Vânia Maria Lima Neves Chief Technology Officer
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.-24.19%61 087
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-0.73%41 751
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-7.78%7 578
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.16.91%5 325
NMDC LIMITED-11.25%3 879
BRADESPAR S.A.-18.19%1 752
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer