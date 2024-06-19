Press Release

Vale provides update on Salobo 3 plant operations

Rio de Janeiro, June 19, 2024 - Following the press release filed on June 17, 20241, Vale ("Vale" or "Company") informs that the company continues to investigate the causes of the incident at the Salobo 3 plant, while the plan to resume operations is underway.

Based on preliminary findings, the company has not identified any factors that would require a revision of its 2024 copper production guidance, which remains at 320-355 kt. Furthermore, the company does not anticipate any impact on Q2 2024 copper sales, while the Salobo 1 and 2 plants continue to operate normally. Vale will keep the market informed about any significant developments regarding the incident.

Gustavo Duarte Pimenta

Executive Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

1 With the title "Vale informs on a fire at Salobo 3 plant", available here.

