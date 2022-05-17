Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/17 10:21:20 am EDT
80.65 BRL   +0.64%
10:09aVALE S A : receives third-party assurance for additional low-carbon nickel products
PU
05/12VALE S A : BHP e Rio Tinto back eight winning ideas in global Charge On Innovation Challenge to decarbonise mining
PU
05/12SEC Enforcement Division's ESG Task Force "Lifts The Vale" On Its Scrutiny Of ESG Disclosures
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale S A : receives third-party assurance for additional low-carbon nickel products

05/17/2022 | 10:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

5/17/2022

Vale receives third-party assurance for additional low-carbon nickel products
Page Content
​​

Vale informs that it has strengthened its low-carbon advantage with independent third-party limited assurance of additional nickel products. About 83% of Vale's Class 1 nickel now has an independently verified carbon footprint, underscoring Vale's commitment to delivering low-carbon metals while ensuring responsible carbon data management and transparency. Nickel rounds from Vale's Long Harbour refinery in Newfoundland & Labrador are already among the lowest-carbon intensive globally, with 4.4 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne of nickel.

"Sustainable, reliable production of high-quality nickel is essential to global decarbonization efforts," said Deshnee Naidoo, Vale's Executive Vice President of Base Metals. "Our low-carbon products show we have the right assets in the right geographies, and the technical expertise to unlock long-term value for the business and society."

The scope of the assurance work by Intertek Group Plc affirmed nickel pellet and powder products from the Copper Cliff Nickel Refinery in Sudbury, Canada had a carbon footprint of 7.3 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne, while pellet product from the Clydach refinery in Wales had a carbon footprint of 33.1 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne. The carbon footprint of Vale's Canadian nickel operations ranks within the top 10% globally with Clydach in line with the industry average.

Carbon footprint includes Scope 1 and 2 emissions generated during mining, milling and refining, as well as upstream Scope 3 emissions from inputs and was measured in accordance with the Product Life Cycle Accounting and Reporting Standard for the GHG Protocol, a comprehensive global standardized framework for measuring and managing greenhouse gas emissions. Carbon footprint of the nickel and copper products is based on 2020 data, the last complete year for which figures are available.

​​

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 17 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2022 14:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VALE S.A.
10:09aVALE S A : receives third-party assurance for additional low-carbon nickel products
PU
05/12VALE S A : BHP e Rio Tinto back eight winning ideas in global Charge On Innovation Challen..
PU
05/12SEC Enforcement Division's ESG Task Force "Lifts The Vale" On Its Scrutiny Of ESG Discl..
AQ
05/09VALE S A : Transcript Conference Call
PU
05/09SEC Climate And ESG Task Force Issues First Enforcement Action
AQ
05/09MIN ZHANG : China's iron ore import slump extends into April - customs
RE
05/09China's iron ore import slump extends into April - customs
RE
05/08LME copper hits near 5-month low on China lockdown woes, firmer dollar
RE
05/06SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trade Mostly Lower; Cloudflare Sinks 17%
MT
05/06SEC Brings Landmark Suit Over Alleged Misrepresentations In ESG-Related Documents
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 534 M - -
Net income 2022 19 124 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,44x
Yield 2022 11,4%
Capitalization 74 931 M 74 931 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 15,81 $
Average target price 22,57 $
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Independent Director
Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.-0.19%74 931
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-1.30%40 378
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED4.44%9 517
NMDC LIMITED3.19%5 182
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-35.91%4 674
DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED3.49%1 628