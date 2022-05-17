Vale S A : receives third-party assurance for additional low-carbon nickel products

Vale informs that it has strengthened its low-carbon advantage with independent third-party limited assurance of additional nickel products. About 83% of Vale's Class 1 nickel now has an independently verified carbon footprint, underscoring Vale's commitment to delivering low-carbon metals while ensuring responsible carbon data management and transparency. Nickel rounds from Vale's Long Harbour refinery in Newfoundland & Labrador are already among the lowest-carbon intensive globally, with 4.4 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne of nickel.

"Sustainable, reliable production of high-quality nickel is essential to global decarbonization efforts," said Deshnee Naidoo, Vale's Executive Vice President of Base Metals. "Our low-carbon products show we have the right assets in the right geographies, and the technical expertise to unlock long-term value for the business and society."

The scope of the assurance work by Intertek Group Plc affirmed nickel pellet and powder products from the Copper Cliff Nickel Refinery in Sudbury, Canada had a carbon footprint of 7.3 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne, while pellet product from the Clydach refinery in Wales had a carbon footprint of 33.1 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne. The carbon footprint of Vale's Canadian nickel operations ranks within the top 10% globally with Clydach in line with the industry average.

Carbon footprint includes Scope 1 and 2 emissions generated during mining, milling and refining, as well as upstream Scope 3 emissions from inputs and was measured in accordance with the Product Life Cycle Accounting and Reporting Standard for the GHG Protocol, a comprehensive global standardized framework for measuring and managing greenhouse gas emissions. Carbon footprint of the nickel and copper products is based on 2020 data, the last complete year for which figures are available.