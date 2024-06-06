United States
Securities and Exchange Commission
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
Report of Foreign Private Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16
of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For the month of
June 2024
Vale S.A.
Praia de Botafogo nº 186, 18º andar, Botafogo
22250-145 Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
(Address of principal executive office)
(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.)
(Check One) Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨
Press Release
Vale reiterates ongoing negotiations on railway
Rio de Janeiro, June 05, 2024 - Following the press releases dated May 8 and April 3, 2024¹, and in reference to media reports that mention Vale's railway concessions, notably the article released today by the Brazilian press agency Estadão², Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company") reiterates that the Company continues on discussions with the Brazilian Transport Ministry on the general conditions to optimize the investment plans under the Carajás Railway (EFC) and the Vitória-Minas Railway (EFVM) concession contracts, both of which Vale continues to execute in compliance with terms agreed and disclosed to the market on December 16, 2020.
Vale will keep the market updated on any material commitment made within the scope of the negotiations, in line with the applicable legislation.
Gustavo Duarte Pimenta
Executive Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
¹ "Vale informs on railway concession contracts negotiations", available in https://api.mziq.com/mzfilemanager/v2/d/53207d1c-63b4-48f1-96b7-19869fae19fe/57b49515-1fe9-e76b-b71c-b396116ff20c?origin=1, and "Vale informs on railway concession contracts negotiations", available in https://api.mziq.com/mzfilemanager/v2/d/53207d1c-63b4-48f1-96b7-19869fae19fe/9c9354c3-f21d-8860-c35a-15bf354be20b?origin=1.
² Entitled "The government is considering whether or not to accept Vale's proposal on the railroad."
For further information, please contact:
Vale.RI@vale.com
Thiago Lofiego: thiago.lofiego@vale.com
Luciana Oliveti: luciana.oliveti@vale.com
Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com
Patricia Tinoco: patricia.tinoco@vale.com
Pedro Terra: pedro.terra@vale.com
This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.
Signatures
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|
Vale S.A.
(Registrant)
|By:
|/s/ Thiago Lofiego
|Date: June 5, 2024
|Director of Investor Relations
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Vale SA published this content on 06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2024 10:03:06 UTC.