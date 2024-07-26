Vale's

Performance 2Q24

July 26th, 2024

1. Opening remarks

1. Opening remarks

Progressing on our key levers

Safety Journey

Iron Ore Operational Stability

Iron Ore Growth and Quality

Energy Transition Metals Transformation

ESG Leadership

Stay disciplined

  • B3/B4 dam eliminated and on track to deliver Dike 1A and 1B
  • Decharacterization program will be 53% complete by 4Q24
  • Solid iron ore production at 81 Mt, with record production for a Q2 at S11D
  • Iron ore shipments +7% y/y, driven by strong operating performance
  • C1: seasonally higher in Q2; reaffirming guidance for 2024 at U$ 21.5-23/t
  • Vargem Grande and Capanema are 96% and 83% complete, respectively
  • Mega Hubs: Sohar concentration plant approved to start-up in 2027
  • Onça Puma, Sossego and Salobo resumed operations; guidances maintained
  • Nickel all-in costs down 12%, mainly on lower 3rd-party feed purchases
  • Shaun Usman announced as new Vale Base Metals CEO
  • ESG disclosure: TNFD report published and voluntary ISSB adoption
  • Mariana: settlement offer under discussion
  • Liability management improved debt maturity
  • US$ 1.6 billion interest on capital announced
  • Capex on track to meet ~US$6.5bn guidance for 2024

Safety Journey

IO Operational Stability

IO Growth and Quality

Energy Transition Metals

ESG Leadership

Stay disciplined

Transformation

Dam safety:

14 structures eliminated

Upstream dam decharacterization program

Complete

Ongoing

8

6

2

30

14

2019-1H24 2H24 2025-27 2029+ Total

B3/B4 dam decharacterization

Dike 1A and 1B decharacterization

Concluded in May-24

On track to be concluded in Dec-24

Before

After1

Dike 1A

1 Revegetation and landscaping activities to be performed, ahead of future use.

Safety Journey

IO Operational Stability

IO Growth and Quality

Energy Transition Metals

Transformation

Record production at S11D for a Q2

Iron ore production

S11D production

(Mt)

(Mt)

79

3%

81

2%

19

20

2Q23

2Q24

2Q23

2Q24

ESG Leadership

Stay disciplined

Iron ore sales

(Mt)

7%

74 80

2Q23 2Q24

Safety Journey

IO Operational Stability

IO Growth and Quality

Energy Transition Metals

ESG Leadership

Stay disciplined

Transformation

Key projects are underway to increase capacity

+50 Mt

2026

+15 Mt

+15 Mt

+20 Mt

Vargem Grande

Capanema

S11D +20Mt1

Crusher

96%

83%

63%

78%

68%

46%

47%

30%

43%

33%

29%

26%

20%

13%

12%

Dec-22Jun-23Dec-23Jun-24

Dec-22Jun-23Dec-23Jun-24

Dec-22Jun-23

Dec-23Jun-24

Physical progress

7 1 S11D percentages revised after project scope review.

Safety Journey

IO Operational Stability

IO Growth and Quality

Energy Transition Metals

ESG Leadership

Stay disciplined

Transformation

Mega Hubs: partnership for breakthrough iron ore solution

Sohar, Oman

Partnership for a new iron ore concentration plant in Sohar

  • ~12 Mt of high-grade concentrates1
  • US$ 227 million Vale's share of CAPEX2
  • Start-upby 2027
  • Competitive energy prices
  • Utilize idle capacity available in Sohar
  • Optimize process flowsheet for future concentration plants

1 Total plant capacity of 18 Mt of ore processing. 2 Partner will be responsible to build the concentration plant, while Vale CAPEX will connect and adapt the current pelletizing facilities.

Safety Journey

IO Operational Stability

IO Growth and Quality

Energy Transition Metals

ESG Leadership

Stay disciplined

Transformation

Solid copper production in Brazil, while nickel production reflected maintenance strategy; guidances reaffirmed

Copper production

(kt)

Canada

Brazil

79 79

6%

5861

2Q232Q24

Salobo production increased 8% y/y

Salobo 1&2 and Sossego: better performance

was offset by Sudbury maintenance

Nickel production

(kt)

-24%

37

28

2Q232Q24

Biennial smelter maintenance and Onça Puma ramp-upafter furnace rebuild

Sudbury mines

  • 6% in ore production y/y

Voisey's Bay +41% y/y

9

Safety Journey

IO Operational Stability

IO Growth and Quality

Energy Transition Metals

ESG Leadership

Stay disciplined

Transformation

Fostering nature-positive initiatives

Forest agenda to leave a social legacy

Standing Forest

Bioeconomy in the Amazon

We protect 11 ha for

Support inclusive

every 1 ha affected by

restoration and

our activities

businesses with socio-

environmental impact

Enhancing disclosure: TNFD reportpublished

ISSB voluntary and early adoption

Fight extreme poverty

Support to lift

500,000 people out of extreme poverty by 2030

