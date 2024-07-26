Vale S.A. is one of the world's leading metallurgy and mining groups. Revenues break down by family of products as follows: - ferrous minerals and metals (80,2%): ferrous minerals (85.1% of revenues; 254 Mt sold in 2020), ferrous mineral granules (13.2%; 31.2 Mt), iron alloys and manganese (0.7%; 1.4 Mt), and other (1%); - non-ferrous minerals and metals (17.9%): nickel, precious metals, and cobalt (69.7% of revenues; 211 Kt of nickel sold) and copper (30.3%; 247 Kt); - coal (1.2%): metallurgical coal (2.9 Mt sold) and thermal coal (3 Mt); - other (0.7%). Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: Brazil (7.3%), the United States (2.6%), Americas (1.5%), China (57.8%), Japan (5.5%), Asia (8.2%), Europe (13.3%) and Middle East/Africa/Oceania (3.8%).