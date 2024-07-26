Vale's
Performance 2Q24
July 26th, 2024
1. Opening remarks
1. Opening remarks
Progressing on our key levers
Safety Journey
Iron Ore Operational Stability
Iron Ore Growth and Quality
Energy Transition Metals Transformation
ESG Leadership
Stay disciplined
- B3/B4 dam eliminated and on track to deliver Dike 1A and 1B
- Decharacterization program will be 53% complete by 4Q24
- Solid iron ore production at 81 Mt, with record production for a Q2 at S11D
- Iron ore shipments +7% y/y, driven by strong operating performance
- C1: seasonally higher in Q2; reaffirming guidance for 2024 at U$ 21.5-23/t
- Vargem Grande and Capanema are 96% and 83% complete, respectively
- Mega Hubs: Sohar concentration plant approved to start-up in 2027
- Onça Puma, Sossego and Salobo resumed operations; guidances maintained
- Nickel all-in costs down 12%, mainly on lower 3rd-party feed purchases
- Shaun Usman announced as new Vale Base Metals CEO
- ESG disclosure: TNFD report published and voluntary ISSB adoption
- Mariana: settlement offer under discussion
- Liability management improved debt maturity
- US$ 1.6 billion interest on capital announced
- Capex on track to meet ~US$6.5bn guidance for 2024
Dam safety:
14 structures eliminated
Upstream dam decharacterization program
Complete
Ongoing
2019-1H24 2H24 2025-27 2029+ Total
B3/B4 dam decharacterization
Dike 1A and 1B decharacterization
Concluded in May-24
On track to be concluded in Dec-24
Before
After1
Dike 1A
1 Revegetation and landscaping activities to be performed, ahead of future use.
Record production at S11D for a Q2
Iron ore production
S11D production
(Mt)
(Mt)
79
3%
81
2%
19
20
2Q23
2Q24
2Q23
2Q24
Iron ore sales
(Mt)
7%
74 80
2Q23 2Q24
Key projects are underway to increase capacity
+50 Mt
2026
+15 Mt
+15 Mt
+20 Mt
Vargem Grande
Capanema
S11D +20Mt1
Crusher
96%
83%
63%
78%
68%
46%
47%
30%
43%
33%
29%
26%
20%
13%
12%
Dec-22Jun-23Dec-23Jun-24
Dec-22Jun-23Dec-23Jun-24
Dec-22Jun-23
Dec-23Jun-24
Physical progress
7 1 S11D percentages revised after project scope review.
Mega Hubs: partnership for breakthrough iron ore solution
Sohar, Oman
Partnership for a new iron ore concentration plant in Sohar
- ~12 Mt of high-grade concentrates1
- US$ 227 million Vale's share of CAPEX2
- Start-upby 2027
- Competitive energy prices
- Utilize idle capacity available in Sohar
- Optimize process flowsheet for future concentration plants
1 Total plant capacity of 18 Mt of ore processing. 2 Partner will be responsible to build the concentration plant, while Vale CAPEX will connect and adapt the current pelletizing facilities.
Solid copper production in Brazil, while nickel production reflected maintenance strategy; guidances reaffirmed
Copper production
(kt)
Canada
Brazil
79 79
6%
5861
2Q232Q24
Salobo production increased 8% y/y
Salobo 1&2 and Sossego: better performance
was offset by Sudbury maintenance
Nickel production
(kt)
-24%
37
28
2Q232Q24
Biennial smelter maintenance and Onça Puma ramp-upafter furnace rebuild
Sudbury mines
- 6% in ore production y/y
Voisey's Bay +41% y/y
Fostering nature-positive initiatives
Forest agenda to leave a social legacy
Standing Forest
Bioeconomy in the Amazon
We protect 11 ha for
Support inclusive
every 1 ha affected by
restoration and
our activities
businesses with socio-
environmental impact
Enhancing disclosure: TNFD reportpublished
ISSB voluntary and early adoption
Fight extreme poverty
Support to lift
500,000 people out of extreme poverty by 2030
