    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:28:22 2023-03-17 am EDT
82.70 BRL   +1.16%
Vale S A : signs BIMCO's “25 by 25 Pledge” to further advance iron ore trade digitalization

03/17/2023 | 10:33am EDT
3/17/23
Innovation, Iron ore
Vale signs BIMCO's "25 by 25 Pledge" to further advance iron ore trade digitalization
Vale is proud to be one of the first signatories of the "25 by 25 Pledge" that is launched today by BIMCO as part of its ongoing effort to accelerate trade digitalization and streamline the supply chain process in the bulk sector.

The "25 by 25 Pledge" encourages the companies in the bulk sector to move 25% of their annual seaborne trade volume for at least one commodity using electronic bills of lading by 2025.

Erick Tavares, Sales Administration Manager at Vale, said, "As a leading global iron ore supplier, Vale takes great pride in being among the first to sign the 25 by 25 pledge. Our commitment to innovation and digitalization is a key part of our strategy, and over the past decade, we have worked tirelessly to digitize our operations both internally and externally, always with a focus on enhancing the customer experience. By signing the pledge, we are reaffirming our dedication to advancing our digitalization process and inviting our customers and partners to join us on this exciting journey that benefits the entire supply chain."

Innovation and digitalization are levers for Vale to reach its ambitions. Internally, the company has set KPIs distributed among several departments to make sure the company increases digitalization across all operations. Externally, it has been actively promoting the application of electronic bills of lading and blockchain technology, and the first end-to-end digitalized iron ore transaction was completed with Nanjing Iron & Steel Group International Trade Co., Ltd. in September 2020, using blockchain technology.

"Through digitalization, we have been able to optimize our internal operations and become industry pioneers, while also further enhancing our customer service to better fulfill their demands. Electronic Documents are a safer alternative to paper documents, as they eliminate the risk of misplacement. Additionally, digitalization can assist in avoiding potential supply disruptions, contributing to a more reliable and efficient value chain.", Erick said.

About BIMCO

BIMCO is an organisation and global shipping community of around 2,000 members in more than 130 countries. BIMCO members cover over 60% of the global fleet and consist of local, global, small, and large companies. Facilitating trade is at the very heart of BIMCO's business, and since 1905, it has helped its members keep world trade moving. From its offices in Houston, London, Copenhagen, Athens, Singapore and Shanghai, BIMCO aims to help build a resilient industry in a sustainable future whilst protecting world trade. It does this by finding practical solutions for its members to help them manage risk in a changing world. Vale International SA Singapore Branch is a member of BIMCO.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 14:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
