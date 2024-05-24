Vale updates on the CEO succession process

Following the press release dated May 1st, 2024¹, Vale informs that, on this date, its Board of Directors approved the hiring of Russell Reynolds, an international consulting firm, to advise the Board in the selection of Vale's new CEO. The next actions within the Board's scope remain unchanged.



Vale's CEO succession process is performed in compliance with Vale's Bylaws and the Company's corporate policies, as well as the Board's Internal Regulations and applicable legislation. Vale reiterates that it will keep the market informed regarding material developments on the definition of its new CEO.