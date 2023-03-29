Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:35 2023-03-28 pm EDT
79.37 BRL   +1.06%
08:36aVale Settles With SEC Over Dam Collapse Complaints for $55.9 Million
DJ
03:35aBrazilian Mining Company to Pay $55.9 Million to Settle Charges Related to Misleading Disclosures Prior to Deadly Dam Collapse
AQ
03/28Brazilian miner Vale to pay $56 mln over US regulator dam safety charges
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Vale Settles With SEC Over Dam Collapse Complaints for $55.9 Million

03/29/2023 | 08:36am EDT
By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SÃO PAULO--Vale SA settled a lawsuit filed last year by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for making false and misleading claims about the safety of the Brazilian iron miner's dams before the collapse in January 2019 of the tailings dam in the town of Brumadinho.

Vale agreed to pay the SEC $55.9 million to settle the suit without admitting or denying the claims made by the market regulator, the company said Tuesday evening. In return, the SEC won't oppose Vale's motion to reject all allegations the iron ore miner acted with fraudulent or reckless intent regarding the company's communications, Vale said.

The dam's collapse at Brumadinho sent a wave of mud crashing over adjacent Vale facilities and into the nearby town, claiming 270 lives, many of them Vale employees working nearby.

The SEC filed the suit in April 2022, alleging that Vale had manipulated safety audits and obtained fraudulent stability certificates. The SEC also alleged when it filed the suit that Vale was for years aware that the Brumadinho dam didn't meet dam-safety standards.


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 0835ET

Analyst Recommendations on VALE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 42 612 M - -
Net income 2023 12 375 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 475 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,78x
Yield 2023 6,63%
Capitalization 68 826 M 68 826 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
EV / Sales 2024 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,35 $
Average target price 19,28 $
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Vânia Maria Lima Neves Chief Technology Officer
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.-11.63%68 826
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED0.24%42 399
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-11.71%7 777
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.11.52%4 828
NMDC LIMITED-13.28%3 808
BRADESPAR S.A.-8.33%1 938
