  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Vale S.A.
  News
  Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:19 2022-07-20 am EDT
66.33 BRL   -3.70%
10:17aVale Shares Fall 3.2% After Production Report Disappoints, Guidance Cut
DJ
06:04aVALE S A : informs on estimates update - Form 6-K
PU
07/19Brazil's Vale cuts 2022 iron ore output forecast amid lower prices
RE
Summary 
Most relevant

Vale Shares Fall 3.2% After Production Report Disappoints, Guidance Cut

07/20/2022 | 10:17am EDT
By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SAO PAULO--Vale SA's shares declined 3.2% Wednesday after the Brazilian iron ore producer released a production report that disappointed some analysts and the company cut its production guidance for this year.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company's shares fell to 66.71 reais, the equivalent of $12.35, and are down 12% from the end of 2021 through Tuesday's close. The benchmark Ibovespa stocks index was down 0.4% Wednesday morning.

Vale said Tuesday its iron ore output rose 17% in the second quarter from previous quarter to 74.1 million metric tons and fell 1.2% from the second quarter of 2021. The production figure fell short of forecasts by some analysts, including Ilan Arbetman, of Ativa Investimentos.

The company reduced its guidance for iron ore output for 2022, reflecting the sale of some of Vale's production assets in April. The new guidance is for output of 310 million tons to 320 million tons, down from the previous guidance for the year of 320 million tons to 335 million tons.


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1016ET

Analyst Recommendations on VALE S.A.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 50 164 M - -
Net income 2022 17 687 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,04x
Yield 2022 13,3%
Capitalization 60 379 M 60 379 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 88,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 12,74 $
Average target price 19,96 $
Spread / Average Target 56,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Independent Director
Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.-11.84%60 379
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-11.45%36 108
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED3.50%8 961
NMDC LIMITED-22.19%3 808
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-48.96%3 490
DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED-4.42%1 499