Vale Shares Fall 3.2% After Production Report Disappoints, Guidance Cut

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Vale SA's shares declined 3.2% Wednesday after the Brazilian iron ore producer released a production report that disappointed some analysts and the company cut its production guidance for this year.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company's shares fell to 66.71 reais, the equivalent of $12.35, and are down 12% from the end of 2021 through Tuesday's close. The benchmark Ibovespa stocks index was down 0.4% Wednesday morning.

Vale said Tuesday its iron ore output rose 17% in the second quarter from previous quarter to 74.1 million metric tons and fell 1.2% from the second quarter of 2021. The production figure fell short of forecasts by some analysts, including Ilan Arbetman, of Ativa Investimentos.

The company reduced its guidance for iron ore output for 2022, reflecting the sale of some of Vale's production assets in April. The new guidance is for output of 310 million tons to 320 million tons, down from the previous guidance for the year of 320 million tons to 335 million tons.

07-20-22 1016ET