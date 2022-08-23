Log in
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  20:54 23/08/2022 BST
70.16 BRL   +6.34%
08:38pVale Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/19WORLD HUMANITARIAN DAY : together for a better future
PU
08/19UBS Adjusts Vale S.A Price Target to $12 From $14, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
Vale Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2020 -- Data Talk

08/23/2022 | 08:38pm BST
Vale S.A. Sponsored ADR (VALE) is currently at $13.74, up $0.97 or 7.56%


--Would be highest close since Aug. 11, 2022, when it closed at $14.01

--On pace for largest percent increase since July 14, 2020, when it rose 7.61%

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Up 2.04% month-to-date; on pace for best month since May 2022, when it rose 6.87%

--Down 2.03% year-to-date

--Down 68.72% from its all-time closing high of $43.91 on May 16, 2008

--Down 27.40% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 24, 2021), when it closed at $18.92

--Down 35.3% from its 52-week closing high of $21.23 on April 4, 2022

--Up 21.87% from its 52-week closing low of $11.27 on Nov. 18, 2021

--Traded as high as $13.76; highest intraday level since Aug. 11, 2022, when it hit $14.32

--Up 7.75% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 22, 2021, when it rose as much as 8.38%


All data as of 3:18:10 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1537ET

All news about VALE S.A.
08/17VALE 80 YEARS : how we reached you
PU
08/15Vale Fined 86.3 Million Reais More for Dam Disaster
MT
08/15Brazil's Vale fined after comptroller general's decision on Brumadinho disaster
RE
08/15VALE S A : informs about decision in administrative process
PU
08/12Fitch Affirms Monticello Insurance Limited's IFS at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
AQ
08/11VALE S A : confirms final value of earnings per share - Form 6-K
PU
08/10VALE S A : informs resignation of Executive Officer for Institutional Relations and Commun..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on VALE S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 46 358 M - 39 424 M
Net income 2022 16 938 M - 14 405 M
Net Debt 2022 7 230 M - 6 149 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,29x
Yield 2022 13,3%
Capitalization 58 486 M 59 622 M 49 739 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 82,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 12,74 $
Average target price 19,27 $
Spread / Average Target 51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.-15.37%58 486
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-0.57%40 361
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-10.55%7 751
NMDC LIMITED-15.52%4 133
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-45.85%3 866
DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED6.74%1 666