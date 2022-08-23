Vale Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2020 -- Data Talk

Vale S.A. Sponsored ADR (VALE) is currently at $13.74, up $0.97 or 7.56%

--Would be highest close since Aug. 11, 2022, when it closed at $14.01

--On pace for largest percent increase since July 14, 2020, when it rose 7.61%

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Up 2.04% month-to-date; on pace for best month since May 2022, when it rose 6.87%

--Down 2.03% year-to-date

--Down 68.72% from its all-time closing high of $43.91 on May 16, 2008

--Down 27.40% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 24, 2021), when it closed at $18.92

--Down 35.3% from its 52-week closing high of $21.23 on April 4, 2022

--Up 21.87% from its 52-week closing low of $11.27 on Nov. 18, 2021

--Traded as high as $13.76; highest intraday level since Aug. 11, 2022, when it hit $14.32

--Up 7.75% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 22, 2021, when it rose as much as 8.38%

All data as of 3:18:10 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1537ET