Vale announces reorganization of Brazil base metals business

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA
on Thursday announced a reorganization of its base
metals business in Brazil, saying it will transfer its copper
assets in the country to Salobo Metais SA and its nickel assets
to a new venture it will form.
Vale will continue to fully own the assets and said the move
comes as it looks to reach "greater efficiency."
The company also said there is currently no decision
regarding further transactions involving its base metals
business.
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo
Editing by Chris Reese)