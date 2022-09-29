Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Vale S.A.
  News
  Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-29 pm EDT
68.43 BRL   +0.13%
04:44pVale announces reorganization of Brazil base metals business
RE
04:21pVale announces reorganization of Brazil base metals business
RE
09/26Vale S A : pays semi-annual remuneration on its shareholders debentures - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale announces reorganization of Brazil base metals business

09/29/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA on Thursday announced a reorganization of its base metals business in Brazil, saying it will transfer its copper assets in the country to Salobo Metais SA and its nickel assets to a new venture it will form.

Vale will continue to fully own the assets and said the move comes as it looks to reach "greater efficiency."

The company also said there is currently no decision regarding further transactions involving its base metals business. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.32% 5.2961 Delayed Quote.-18.62%
VALE S.A. 0.13% 68.43 Delayed Quote.-13.16%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 45 486 M - -
Net income 2022 16 220 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 976 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,74x
Yield 2022 11,3%
Capitalization 58 381 M 58 175 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 82,6%
