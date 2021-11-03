Log in
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/01
72.32 BRL   +0.99%
06:14aVale informs on a change in the Audit Committee - Form 6-K
PU
11/01Vale informs on the election of a new Audit Committee member
PU
10/29Vale's Q3 Earnings, Revenue Rise but Miss Estimates
MT
Vale informs on a change in the Audit Committee - Form 6-K

11/03/2021 | 06:14am EDT
Vale informs on a change in the Audit Committee

Rio de Janeiro, November 1st, 2021 - Vale SA ("Vale" or the "Company") informs that its Board of Directors approved, on October 28, 2021, the election of Mr. Murilo César Lemos dos Santos Passos as an additional member of the Company's Audit Committee ("Committee"). The Committee now has five members, instead of four, namely: Mr. Mauro Rodrigues da Cunha, Mr. Manuel Lino Silva de Sousa Oliveira, Ms. Luciana Pires Dias, Mr. Sergio Ricardo Romani and Mr. Murilo César Lemos dos Santos Passos.

Mr. Murilo César Lemos dos Santos Passos has been an independent member of the Board of Directors since December 2019 and an independent member of the Finance Committee since May 2021.

Vale's Audit Committee is a statutory advisory body to the Board, with the objective of overs eeing the quality and integrity of financial reports, compliance with legal, statutory and regulatory standards, the adequacy of processes related to risk management and the activities of the internal and independent auditors.

Luciano Siani Pires

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from-home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e -mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 10:11:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
