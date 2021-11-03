Vale informs on a change in the Audit Committee - Form 6-K

Vale informs on a change in the Audit Committee

Rio de Janeiro, November 1st, 2021 - Vale SA ("Vale" or the "Company") informs that its Board of Directors approved, on October 28, 2021, the election of Mr. Murilo César Lemos dos Santos Passos as an additional member of the Company's Audit Committee ("Committee"). The Committee now has five members, instead of four, namely: Mr. Mauro Rodrigues da Cunha, Mr. Manuel Lino Silva de Sousa Oliveira, Ms. Luciana Pires Dias, Mr. Sergio Ricardo Romani and Mr. Murilo César Lemos dos Santos Passos.

Mr. Murilo César Lemos dos Santos Passos has been an independent member of the Board of Directors since December 2019 and an independent member of the Finance Committee since May 2021.

Vale's Audit Committee is a statutory advisory body to the Board, with the objective of overs eeing the quality and integrity of financial reports, compliance with legal, statutory and regulatory standards, the adequacy of processes related to risk management and the activities of the internal and independent auditors.

Luciano Siani Pires

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from-home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e -mail and online engagement.

