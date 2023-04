SAO PAULO, April 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA reported on Tuesday a 5.8% year-on-year growth in first-quarter iron ore production.

The company produced 66.77 million tonnes of iron ore during the first three months of 2023, it said in a securities filing. Comparing with previous quarter, iron ore output fell 17.4%. (Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)