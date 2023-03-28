Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:35 2023-03-28 pm EDT
79.37 BRL   +1.06%
05:31pVale to Pay $55.9 Million to Settle SEC Charges Over 2019 Dam Collapse
DJ
03/22With stakes high, Brazil meat industry dominates Lula delegation to China
RE
03/22With the stakes high, Brazil meat industry dominates Lula delegation to China
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Vale to Pay $55.9 Million to Settle SEC Charges Over 2019 Dam Collapse

03/28/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


Vale S.A. has agreed to pay the Securities and Exchanges Commission $55.9 million to settle charges related to the company's allegedly false and misleading disclosures about the safety of its dams prior to a collapse in Brazil.

The charges were brought against the Brazilian mining company and iron ore producer by the SEC last April after a dam collapse killed 270 people on Jan. 25, 2019.

The settlement requires Vale to pay a civil penalty of $25 million and a disgorgement and pre-judgment interest of $30.9 million, the SEC said.

"The SEC's complaint alleged that, for years, the dam did not meet internationally-recognized safety standards even as Vale's public sustainability reports assured investors that all of its dams were certified as stable," the SEC said.

The terms of the settlement still have to be approved by the by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1931ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.61% 5.6 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
VALE S.A. 1.06% 79.37 Delayed Quote.-11.49%
