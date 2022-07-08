Vale will announce its 2Q22 performance: check the dates of reportings and dial in to conference calls/webcasts

Vale will release its 2Q22 financial performance report this month of July. The production and sales report will be released on July 19th (Tuesday), after markets closure. Vale's consolidated financial statements will be released on July 28th, after markets closure.

On July 28th, Vale will host a conference call and webcasts to discuss its 2Q22 performance.

The conference will begin at 11 am, Brasilia time (10:00 a.m. New York time, 3:00 p.m. London time). The call will be broadcast in English with the option of simultaneous translation into Portuguese.

The conference calls will be transmitted live through our website .

Find out the dial in to conference calls/webcasts:

+55 (11) 4090-1621 / 3181-8565 (Brazil)

+44 20 3795 9972 (U.K.)

+1 844 204 8942 (U.S.- toll free)

+1 412 717 9627 (EUA)

Access code: VALE

Connection of participants through the computer via HD Web Phone:

Click here TO ACCESS the call in English

Click here TO ACCESS the call translated into Portuguese

Click here TO ACCESS the webcast in English

Click here TO ACCESS the webcast translated into Portuguese