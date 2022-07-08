Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-08 pm EDT
75.40 BRL   -2.31%
05:14pVALE WILL ANNOUNCE ITS 2Q22 PERFORMANCE : check the dates of reportings and dial in to conference calls/webcasts
PU
07/05CORPORATE GOVERNANCE : 2022 Midyear Review
AQ
07/05INDIGENOUS COMMUNITY : Vale and Xikrin do Cateté people celebrate 40 years of relationship with historic agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale will announce its 2Q22 performance: check the dates of reportings and dial in to conference calls/webcasts

07/08/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
7/8/2022

Vale will announce its 2Q22 performance: check the dates of reportings and dial in to conference calls/webcasts
Page Content
​​

Vale will release its 2Q22 financial performance report this month of July. The production and sales report will be released on July 19th (Tuesday), after markets closure. Vale's consolidated financial statements will be released on July 28th, after markets closure.

On July 28th, Vale will host a conference call and webcasts to discuss its 2Q22 performance.

The conference will begin at 11 am, Brasilia time (10:00 a.m. New York time, 3:00 p.m. London time). The call will be broadcast in English with the option of simultaneous translation into Portuguese.

The conference calls will be transmitted live through our website .

Find out the dial in to conference calls/webcasts:

+55 (11) 4090-1621 / 3181-8565 (Brazil)

+44 20 3795 9972 (U.K.)

+1 844 204 8942 (U.S.- toll free)

+1 412 717 9627 (EUA)

Access code: VALE

Connection of participants through the computer via HD Web Phone:


Click here TO ACCESS the call in English

Click here TO ACCESS the call translated into Portuguese

Click here TO ACCESS the webcast in English

Click here TO ACCESS the webcast translated into Portuguese

​​

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 21:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51 785 M - -
Net income 2022 19 135 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 220 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,26x
Yield 2022 12,6%
Capitalization 69 102 M 69 102 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 14,24 $
Average target price 21,26 $
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.-3.80%68 461
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-10.46%36 147
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED11.28%9 809
NMDC LIMITED-18.37%4 067
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-44.96%3 808
DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED-5.12%1 473