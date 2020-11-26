Log in
Vale S.A. VALE3

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
Virtual Vale Day 2020 takes place on Wednesday, December 2nd, at 11:30 am (Brasília time)

11/26/2020
11/26/2020

Virtual Vale Day 2020 takes place on Wednesday, December 2nd, at 11:30 am (Brasília time)
Vale promotes on 12/02, a virtual meeting with investors and and capital market analysts from around the world. On this occasion, the main executives of Vale present the strategic plan for 2021 and make a balance of the reparation of Brumadinho, as well as the projects and investments of the company.

The links to the webcast and presentation will be available on the day of the event on this page

Audio: English and Portuguese

Time: 11:30 (BR) / 12h30 (New York) / 14h30 (London)

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 13:52:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
