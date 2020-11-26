Virtual Vale Day 2020 takes place on Wednesday, December 2nd, at 11:30 am (Brasília time)
Page Content
|
|
Vale promotes on 12/02, a virtual meeting with investors and and capital market analysts from around the world. On this occasion, the main executives of Vale present the strategic plan for 2021 and make a balance of the reparation of Brumadinho, as well as the projects and investments of the company.
The links to the webcast and presentation will be available on the day of the event on this page
Audio: English and Portuguese
Time: 11:30 (BR) / 12h30 (New York) / 14h30 (London)
Disclaimer
Vale SA published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 13:52:02 UTC