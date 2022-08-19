Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-19 pm EDT
66.96 BRL   -1.12%
04:24pWORLD HUMANITARIAN DAY : together for a better future
PU
10:45aUBS Adjusts Vale S.A Price Target to $12 From $14, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
08/17VALE 80 YEARS : how we reached you
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

World Humanitarian Day: together for a better future

08/19/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

8/19/2022

World Humanitarian Day: together for a better future
Page Content

On August 19th, we celebrate World Humanitarian Day in honor of all people who dedicate their lives to building a better future through humanitarian action. This year's campaign highlights the thousands of volunteers, professionals and people affected by crises who provide urgent healthcare, shelter, food, protection, water and more. Faced with the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic around the world in recent years, the work of these people has become even more remarkable and necessary.

At Vale, given the difficulties faced by the communities where we operate, our company and employees also use their voices and resources to help others. Discover some of these actions:

Covid-19
Vale Foundation
Vale Volunteer Network

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vale has taken a series of measures, aiming at the guidance, prevention and safety of people. Our company has contributed, around the world, with donations to help fight the disease. Among the items donated are millions of medicines, respirators, PPE and syringes for frontline professionals. In addition to research and financial support for the development of vaccines and help for families in situations of social vulnerability.

Learn more

Through the Vale Foundation, we carry out several initiatives focused on Basic Health, Education, Productive Inclusion and Social Protection in the communities where we operate in Brazil. The strengthening of primary care and health promotion are the two main fronts of action of the foundation and its partners in favor of caring for people. These are actions that cover the expansion of professional training, increase in infrastructure and expansion of care in Basic Health Units. The actions also include initiatives focused on the environment, ensuring essential rights and improving the quality of life, such as expanding access to water and basic sanitation.

Learn more

Vale's corporate volunteer program was created in 2004, with the purpose of uniting people with the desire to promote improvements in society, through volunteer work. At the end of last year, the "Rede Voluntária Vale e Natal Sem Fome" campaign reached the goal of 770,000 meals in a mobilization on behalf of families in situations of social vulnerability. Through the Vale Volunteer Network, our company has also joined forces with other institutions to help mobilize for Petrópolis, in Rio de Janeiro, which earlier this year was struck by heavy rains, in a tragedy that destroyed several parts of the city and left countless people in a vulnerable situation.

The activities of the Vale Volunteer Network aim to help eradicate poverty, fight hunger and social inequality and promote quality education and health and well-being.

Learn more

Did you know that?

On August 19, 2003, a bomb attack on the Hotel Canal in Baghdad (Iraq) killed 22 humanitarian workers, including Sergio Vieira de Mello, a Brazilian who was the UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Iraq. Five years later, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution designating August 19 as World Humanitarian Day (WHD).

Each year, the date focuses on a topic, bringing together partners from across the humanitarian system to defend the survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises, and the safety and protection of humanitarian workers.

​​
​​

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 20:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VALE S.A.
04:24pWORLD HUMANITARIAN DAY : together for a better future
PU
10:45aUBS Adjusts Vale S.A Price Target to $12 From $14, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
08/17VALE 80 YEARS : how we reached you
PU
08/15Vale Fined 86.3 Million Reais More for Dam Disaster
MT
08/15Brazil's Vale fined after comptroller general's decision on Brumadinho disaster
RE
08/15VALE S A : informs about decision in administrative process
PU
08/12Fitch Affirms Monticello Insurance Limited's IFS at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
AQ
08/11VALE S A : confirms final value of earnings per share - Form 6-K
PU
08/10VALE S A : informs resignation of Executive Officer for Institutional Relations and Commun..
PU
08/10Vale S.A. Announces the Resignation of Luiz Eduardo Fróes do Amaral Osorio from Executi..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46 358 M - -
Net income 2022 16 938 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 230 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,37x
Yield 2022 13,0%
Capitalization 60 058 M 59 720 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 13,08 $
Average target price 19,31 $
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.-13.13%60 058
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-0.68%40 795
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-6.26%8 244
NMDC LIMITED-12.37%4 299
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-41.69%4 164
DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED6.51%1 682