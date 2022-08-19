World Humanitarian Day: together for a better future

On August 19th, we celebrate World Humanitarian Day in honor of all people who dedicate their lives to building a better future through humanitarian action. This year's campaign highlights the thousands of volunteers, professionals and people affected by crises who provide urgent healthcare, shelter, food, protection, water and more. Faced with the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic around the world in recent years, the work of these people has become even more remarkable and necessary. At Vale, given the difficulties faced by the communities where we operate, our company and employees also use their voices and resources to help others. Discover some of these actions: Covid-19 Vale Foundation Vale Volunteer Network Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vale has taken a series of measures, aiming at the guidance, prevention and safety of people. Our company has contributed, around the world, with donations to help fight the disease. Among the items donated are millions of medicines, respirators, PPE and syringes for frontline professionals. In addition to research and financial support for the development of vaccines and help for families in situations of social vulnerability. Learn more Through the Vale Foundation, we carry out several initiatives focused on Basic Health, Education, Productive Inclusion and Social Protection in the communities where we operate in Brazil. The strengthening of primary care and health promotion are the two main fronts of action of the foundation and its partners in favor of caring for people. These are actions that cover the expansion of professional training, increase in infrastructure and expansion of care in Basic Health Units. The actions also include initiatives focused on the environment, ensuring essential rights and improving the quality of life, such as expanding access to water and basic sanitation. Learn more Vale's corporate volunteer program was created in 2004, with the purpose of uniting people with the desire to promote improvements in society, through volunteer work. At the end of last year, the "Rede Voluntária Vale e Natal Sem Fome" campaign reached the goal of 770,000 meals in a mobilization on behalf of families in situations of social vulnerability. Through the Vale Volunteer Network, our company has also joined forces with other institutions to help mobilize for Petrópolis, in Rio de Janeiro, which earlier this year was struck by heavy rains, in a tragedy that destroyed several parts of the city and left countless people in a vulnerable situation. The activities of the Vale Volunteer Network aim to help eradicate poverty, fight hunger and social inequality and promote quality education and health and well-being. Learn more Did you know that? On August 19, 2003, a bomb attack on the Hotel Canal in Baghdad (Iraq) killed 22 humanitarian workers, including Sergio Vieira de Mello, a Brazilian who was the UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Iraq. Five years later, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution designating August 19 as World Humanitarian Day (WHD). Each year, the date focuses on a topic, bringing together partners from across the humanitarian system to defend the survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises, and the safety and protection of humanitarian workers. ​​