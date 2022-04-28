Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLN   IL0011796880

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

(VLN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/27 04:00:02 pm EDT
3.680 USD   -2.65%
08:18aValens Semiconductor Announces Participation at Upcoming Industry Automotive Conferences
PR
04/25Valens Semiconductor to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022
PR
04/13Valens Semiconductor and Logitech Simplify Video Conferencing Deployments with Professional-Grade Connectivity Solution
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valens Semiconductor Announces Participation at Upcoming Industry Automotive Conferences

04/28/2022 | 08:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOD HASHARON, Israel, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the automotive and audio-video markets, announced its participation in several upcoming automotive industry conferences in May and June 2022.

Valens Logo

Valens executives will take part in the following panels and sessions:

  • AutoSens (Detroit, MichiganMay 10-12, 2022): Daniel Shwartzberg, Director of Automotive System Solutions, will lead a session on "Turning sensor fusion into reality for ADAS" on May 12
  • EcoMotion (Tel Aviv, IsraelMay 11, 2022): Gideon Kedem, SVP Head of Automotive Business, will be participating in a panel discussion on "Vehicles of change – how software defined vehicles are changing the industry"
  • NewTech Automotive (Tel Aviv, IsraelMay 24, 2022): Gideon Kedem , SVP Head of Automotive Business, will conduct a lecture on "Semiconductors: the key enablers for the automotive industry's transformation"
  • Autonomous Vehicle US (Long Beach, CaliforniaMay 25-26, 2022): John Marshall, Director of Sales and Business Development for the Americas, will host a presentation on "What will be the in-vehicle connectivity 'gold standard' for ADAS and AD" on May 26 
  • AutoTech Detroit (Detroit, MichiganJune 8-9, 2022): John Marshall, Director of Sales and Business Development for the Americas, will participate in a panel discussion on "Enabling sensor developments with connectivity innovations"
  • International Conference on Automotive Wire Harness (Ludwigsburg, GermanyJune 21-22, 2022): Eyran Lida, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, will lead a session on "The vulnerability of high-speed links and the shielding paradox" on June 22
  • Automobil Elektronik (Ludwigsburg, GermanyJune 28-29, 2022): Gideon Ben-Zvi, CEO, and Gideon Kedem, SVP Head of Automotive Business, will attend. Valens will host a media breakfast prior to the event.

To schedule a meeting with Valens Semiconductor at any of these events, fill out our meeting form.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Automotive and Audio-Video industries. Valens' HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the new industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more, visit https://www.valens.com/.

For more information: www.valens.com

Media Contact:
Yoni Dayan
Head of Communications
Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
Yoni.dayan@valens.com

Investor Contacts:
Daphna Golden
Vice President Investor Relations
Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
investors@valens.com

Moriah Shilton
Financial Profiles, Inc.
ValensIR@finprofiles.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1517334/Valens_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valens-semiconductor-announces-participation-at-upcoming-industry-automotive-conferences-301535330.html

SOURCE Valens Semiconductor


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
08:18aValens Semiconductor Announces Participation at Upcoming Industry Automotive Conference..
PR
04/25Valens Semiconductor to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022
PR
04/13Valens Semiconductor and Logitech Simplify Video Conferencing Deployments with Professi..
PR
04/13Valens Semiconductor Collaborates with Logitech to Develop Solution Tailored to Logitec..
CI
03/20VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.(NYSE : VLN) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
03/03Valens Semiconductor Q4 Results In Line With Positive Views; Solid Forecasts Backed by ..
MT
03/03Valens Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Events
PR
03/03Citigroup Adjusts Valens Semiconductor's Price Target to $10 From $13, Reiterates Buy R..
MT
03/02SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Rise Slightly Premarket Wednesday
MT
03/02TRANSCRIPT : Valens Semiconductor Ltd., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
More recommendations