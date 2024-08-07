Notes to consolidated financial statements F-7-F-25

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for number of shares and par value)

June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 24,706 17,261 Short-term deposits 105,924 124,759 Trade accounts receivable 10,021 14,642 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,972 4,196 Inventories 14,070 13,836 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 158,693 174,694 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 2,666 2,954 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,777 2,202 Intangible assets 5,172 - Goodwill 1,847 - Other assets 633 708 TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS 17,095 5,864 TOTAL ASSETS 175,788 180,558

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (continued)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for number of shares and par value)

June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade accounts payable 3,532 4,950 Accrued compensation 4,240 4,257 Current maturities of operating leases liabilities 2,852 1,766 Other current liabilities 5,720 4,958 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 16,344 15,931 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Forfeiture Shares, no par value: 1,006,250 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 3 38 Non-current operating leases liabilities 3,774 190 Earnout liability 2,064 - Other long-term liabilities 75 95 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 5,916 323 TOTAL LIABILITIES 22,260 16,254 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES (note 7) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary shares, no par value: 700,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023; 105,574,104, and 98,876,266 (excluding 1,006,250 ordinary shares subject to forfeiture) shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively 49 49 Additional paid-in capital 349,726 341,591 Accumulated deficit (196,247 ) (177,336 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 153,528 164,304 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 175,788 180,558

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Six months ended

June 30 Three months ended

June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES 25,156 48,055 13,597 24,175 COST OF REVENUES (9,997 ) (17,328 ) (5,253 ) (9,241 ) GROSS PROFIT 15,159 30,727 8,344 14,934 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development expenses (20,106 ) (26,121 ) (9,961 ) (12,161 ) Sales and marketing expenses (8,756 ) (9,315 ) (4,368 ) (4,255 ) General and administrative expenses (6,968 ) (7,533 ) (3,397 ) (3,701 ) Change in earnout liability (28 ) - (28 ) - TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (35,858 ) (42,969 ) (17,754 ) (20,117 ) OPERATING LOSS (20,699 ) (12,242 ) (9,410 ) (5,183 ) Change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares 35 1,529 10 22 Financial income, net 1,774 792 540 601 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (18,890 ) (9,921 ) (8,860 ) (4,560 ) INCOME TAXES (38 ) (45 ) (21 ) (26 ) LOSS AFTER INCOME TAXES (18,928 ) (9,966 ) (8,881 ) (4,586 ) Equity in earnings of an investee 17 7 12 4 NET LOSS (18,911 ) (9,959 ) (8,869 ) (4,582 ) Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share (0.18 ) (0.10 ) (0.08 ) (0.05 ) Weighted average number of shares and vested RSUs used in computing net loss per ordinary share 104,563,467 101,381,153 105,079,508 101,685,915

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for share data)

Six months ended June 30, 2024 Ordinary shares Additional

paid- Accumulated Shares Amount in capital deficit Total Balance as of January 1, 2024 (*) 103,154,396 49 341,591 (177,336 ) 164,304 Exercise of options and vesting of RSUs 2,419,708 - 636 - 636 Stock-based compensation - - 7,499 - 7,499 Net loss for the period - - - (18,911 ) (18,911 ) Balance as of June 30, 2024 (*) 105,574,104 49 349,726 (196,247 ) 153,528

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Ordinary shares Additional

paid- Accumulated Shares Amount in capital deficit Total Balance as of January 1, 2023 (*) 98,876,266 49 325,067 (157,675 ) 167,441 Exercise of options and vesting of RSUs 2,966,800 - 986 - 986 Stock-based compensation - - 7,809 - 7,809 Net loss for the period - - - (9,959 ) (9,959 ) Balance as of June 30, 2023 (*) 101,843,066 49 333,862 (167,634 ) 166,277

Three months ended June 30, 2024 Ordinary shares Additional

paid- Accumulated Shares Amount in capital deficit Total Balance as of April 1, 2024 (*) 104,376,565 49 345,481 (187,378 ) 158,152 Exercise of options and vesting of RSUs 1,197,539 - 510 - 510 Stock-based compensation - - 3,735 - 3,735 Net loss for the period - - - (8,869 ) (8,869 ) Balance as of June 30, 2024 (*) 105,574,104 49 349,726 (196,247 ) 153,528

Three months ended June 30, 2023 Ordinary shares Additional

paid- Accumulated Shares Amount in capital deficit Total Balance as of April 1, 2023 (*) 101,465,926 49 329,817 (163,052 ) 166,814 Exercise of options and vesting of RSUs 377,140 - 58 - 58 Stock-based compensation - - 3,987 - 3,987 Net loss for the period - - - (4,582 ) (4,582 ) Balance as of June 30, 2023 (*) 101,843,066 49 333,862 (167,634 ) 166,277

(*) Excluding 1,006,250 Forfeiture Shares

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

Six months ended

June 30 Three months ended

June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss for the period (18,911 ) (9,959 ) (8,869 ) (4,582 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Income and expense items not involving cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 935 793 479 414 Stock-based compensation 7,499 7,809 3,735 3,987 Exchange rate differences 1,266 2,273 741 1,021 Interest on short-term deposits 917 (389 ) 642 177 Change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares (35 ) (1,529 ) (10 ) (22 ) Change in earnout liability 28 - 28 - Reduction in the carrying amount of ROU assets 723 986 239 522 Equity in earnings of investee, net of dividend received 17 7 12 4 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of

businesses acquired: Trade accounts receivable 4,915 (4,575 ) 180 (3,176 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 308 403 101 1,042 Inventories 2,401 4,799 1,054 4,549 Other assets 66 34 (8 ) (8 ) Trade accounts payable (1,835 ) (6,948 ) - (1,475 ) Accrued compensation 115 (1,008 ) 886 158 Other current liabilities 618 (216 ) 773 (1,797 ) Change in operating lease liabilities (622 ) (859 ) (204 ) (457 ) Other long-term liabilities (20 ) 68 (4 ) 1 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,615 ) (8,311 ) (225 ) 358 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Investment in short-term deposits (87,219 ) (109,153 ) (49,379 ) (68,428 ) Maturities of short-term deposits 104,038 118,954 47,059 74,810 Purchase of property and equipment (265 ) (919 ) (235 ) (777 ) Cash paid for business combination, net of cash acquired (note 3) (7,800 ) - (7,800 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 8,754 8,882 (10,355 ) 5,605 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Exercise of stock options 636 986 510 58 Net cash provided by financing activities 636 986 510 58 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (330 ) (171 ) (324 ) (100 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 7,445 1,386 (10,394 ) 5,921 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 17,261 20,024 35,100 15,489 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 24,706 21,410 24,706 21,410 SUPPLEMENT DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION - Cash paid for taxes 63 252 28 213 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Trade accounts payable on account on property and equipment 279 160 279 35 Fair value of earnout liability assumed in business combination 2,036 - 2,036 - Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining operating right-of-use assets 4,833 436 4,802 152

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

NOTE 1 - GENERAL

a. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (hereafter "Valens", and together with its wholly owned subsidiaries, the "Company"), was incorporated in Israel in 2006 .

As of September 30, 2021, the Company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the Symbol "VLN".

Valens is a leading provider of semiconductor products (chips), operates in the Audio-Video and Automotive industries, renowned for its Physical Layer (PHY) technology, enabling resilient high-speed connectivity over simple, low-cost infrastructure. Valens is the inventor of the HDBaseT Technology, which enables the converged delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, control signals, USB and power through a single cable. In the audio-video space, Valens' HDBaseT technology enables plug-and-play digital connectivity between ultra-HD video sources and remote displays. In the automotive domain, Valens' product offering includes both symmetric and asymmetric connectivity technology for high bandwidth transmission of native interfaces over a single low-cost wires and connectors. Valens' advanced PHY technology for the auto industry provides the safety and resilience required to handle the noisy automotive environment, addressing the needs of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), Automotive Data Solutions (ADS), infotainment, telematics and backbone connectivity.

b. On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel's southern border from the Gaza Strip and conducted a series of attacks on civilian and military targets. Hamas also launched extensive rocket attacks on Israel's civilian population and industrial centers along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip and in the Central District of Israel. Following the attack, Israel's security cabinet declared war against Hamas and a military campaign against the organization as Hamas has continued its rocket and terror attacks in parallel. In addition, Hezbollah has attacked military and civilian targets in northern Israel, to which Israel has responded and Iran launched a series of drone and missile strikes against Israel, to which Israel has responded as well. How long and how severe the current conflict in Gaza, Northern Israel or the broader region becomes is unknown at this time and any continued clash among Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran or other countries or militant groups in the region may escalate in the future into a greater regional conflict. To date the Company's operations and financial results have not been materially affected.

NOTE 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES:

a. Basis of Presentation

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for interim financial reporting.

Certain information and footnote disclosures normally included in the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP have been condensed or omitted pursuant to such rules and regulations. In our opinion, the information contained herein reflects all adjustments necessary for a fair statement of our results of operations, financial position, cash flows, and shareholders' equity. All such adjustments are of a normal, recurring nature.

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (continued)

NOTE 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued):

The results of operations for the six and three months ended June 30, 2024, shown in these financial statements are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for the full year ending December 31, 2024. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements that were included in Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The carrying value of cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivables, deposits and accounts payable (included in the condensed consolidated balance sheets) approximates their fair value because of their generally short maturities.

There have been no material changes in our significant accounting policies as described in our consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, except for the following.

b. Business combination

The Company allocates the fair value of consideration transferred in a business combination to the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed in the acquired business based on their fair values at the acquisition date. Acquisition-related expenses are recognized separately from the business combination and are expensed as incurred. The excess of the fair value of the consideration transferred over the fair value of the assets acquired, liabilities assumed in the acquired business is recorded as goodwill. The fair value of the consideration transferred may include a combination of cash and earn out payments. The allocation of the consideration transferred in certain cases may be subject to revision based on the final determination of fair values during the measurement period, which may be up to one year from the acquisition date. The cumulative impact of revisions during the measurement period is recognized in the reporting period in which the revisions are identified. The Company includes the results of operations of the businesses that it has acquired in its consolidated results prospectively from the respective dates of acquisition.

c. Intangible assets

Goodwill

Goodwill reflects the excess of the consideration transferred at the business combination date over the fair values of the identifiable net assets acquired. Goodwill is an asset representing the future economic benefits arising from other assets acquired in a business combination that are not individually identified and separately recognized. The Company allocates goodwill to its reporting units based on the reporting unit expected to benefit from the business combination. The primary items that generate goodwill include the value of the synergies between the acquired company and the Company and the acquired assembled workforce, neither of which qualifies for recognition as an intangible asset. ASC 350 allows an entity to first assess qualitative factors to determine whether a quantitative goodwill impairment test is necessary. Further testing is only required if the entity determines, based on the qualitative assessment, that it is more likely than not that a reporting unit's fair value is less than its carrying amount. Otherwise, no further impairment testing is required. Examples of events or circumstances that may be indicative of impairment include but are not limited to: macroeconomic and industry conditions, overall financial performance and adverse changes in legal, regulatory, market share and other relevant entity specific events.

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (continued)

NOTE 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued):

An entity has the option to bypass the qualitative assessment for any reporting unit in any period and proceed directly to the quantitative goodwill impairment test. This would not preclude the entity from performing the qualitative assessment in any subsequent period. The quantitative assessment compares the fair value of the reporting unit to its carrying value, including goodwill.

The Company determines the fair value of its reporting units using a discounted cash flow model, which utilizes key assumptions such as projected revenues, cost of revenues and operating expenses. These assumptions are determined by the Company's management utilizing its internal operating plan, growth rates for revenues and operating expenses and margin assumptions. An additional key assumption under this approach is the discount rate, based on the weighted average cost of capital, which is adjusted for current risk-free rates of capital, current market interest rates, and the evaluation of a risk premium relevant to the business segment.

If the Company's assumptions relative to revenue growth rates, cost of revenues and operating expenses were to change, the Company's fair value calculation may change, which could result in impairment. If the Company's assumptions relative to the discount rate and the evaluation of risk premium growth rates were to change, the Company's fair value calculation may change, which could result in impairment. The Company uses the income approach to determine the fair value of the reporting units because it considers the anticipated future financial performance of the reporting units. Accordingly, changes in the assumptions described above could have a material impact on the Company's consolidated results of operations.

The Company's goodwill is tested for impairment at least on an annual basis and whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate the carrying value of a reporting unit may not be recoverable. When necessary, the Company records charges for impairments of goodwill for the amount by which the carrying amount of the respective reporting unit exceeds its fair value. However, the loss recognized should not exceed the total amount of goodwill allocated to that reporting unit.

The goodwill identified in Acroname's acquisition is assigned to the Audio Video segment (which was recorded in the acquisition of Acroname). The goodwill is deductible for tax purposes.

Other Intangible Assets

Definite life intangible assets are amortized using the straight-line method over their estimated period of useful life. Amortization of core technology is recorded under cost of revenues. Amortization of customer relationships is recorded under sales and marketing expenses.

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (continued)

NOTE 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued):

d. New Accounting Pronouncements

New accounting pronouncements effective in future periods:

Improvements to Reportable Segments Disclosures

In November 2023, the FASB issued ASU 2023-07 "Segment Reporting-Improvements to Reportable Segments Disclosures (Topic 280)" to improve reportable segment disclosure requirements, primarily through enhanced disclosures about significant segment expenses. The amendments in this ASU (1) require that a public entity disclose, on an annual and interim basis, significant segment expenses that are regularly provided to the chief operating decision maker ("CODM") and included within each reported measure of segment profit or loss; (2) require that a public entity disclose, on an annual and interim basis, an amount for other segment items by reportable segment and a description of its composition; (3) require that a public entity provide all annual disclosures about a reportable segment's profit or loss and assets currently required by Topic 280 in interim periods; (4) clarify that if the CODM uses more than one measure of a segment's profit or loss in assessing segment performance and deciding how to allocate resources, a public entity may report one or more of those additional measures; and (5) require that a public entity disclose the title and position of the CODM and an explanation of how the CODM uses the reported measure or measures of segment profit or loss in assessing segment performance and deciding how to allocate resources. The amendments in this ASU are effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2023, and interim periods within fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2024, and should be applied retrospectively to all periods presented. Early adoption is permitted. The Company is currently evaluating the impact of the adoption of these amendments on its consolidated financial statements.

Improvements to Income Tax Disclosures

In December 2023, the FASB issued ASU 2023-09 "Income Taxes (Topic 740)-Improvements to Income Tax Disclosures" to enhance the transparency and decision usefulness of income tax disclosures, primarily related to the rate reconciliation and income taxes paid information. The amendments in this ASU require that public entities, on an annual basis, disclose specific categories in the rate reconciliation and provide additional information for reconciling items that meet a quantitative threshold. This ASU also requires that all entities disclose, on an annual basis, (1) the amount of income taxes paid disaggregated by federal, state, and foreign taxes, (2) the amount of income taxes paid disaggregated by individual jurisdictions in which income taxes paid is equal to or greater than five percent of total income taxes paid, (3) income or loss from continuing operations before income tax expense or benefit disaggregated between domestic and foreign, and (4) income tax expense or benefit from continuing operations disaggregated by federal, state, and foreign. For the Company, the amendments in this "ASU are effective for annual periods beginning after December 15, 2025, and should be applied on a prospective basis with the option to apply retrospectively. Early adoption is permitted for annual financial statements that have not yet been issued or made available for issuance. The Company is currently evaluating the impact of the adoption of these amendments on its consolidated financial statements.

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (continued)

NOTE 3 - BUSINESS COMBINATION

On May 31, 2024 (The "Closing date"), the Company closed a purchase transaction with the shareholders of Acroname Inc. ("Acroname"), a US company specializing in advanced automation and control technologies, to acquire 100% of its equity, for a total cash consideration of $9.1 million, of which $1.3 in consideration of the amount of cash held by Acroname at closing. The purchase price is subject to a post-closing adjustment for net working capital. In addition, the Company shall be obligated to pay Acroname's former shareholders earn out payments of up to $7.2 million in cash, of which payment of $1.5 million upon completion of a development of a certain product by June 2026, and the remaining payment depending on the achievement of certain revenue, EBITDA and cashflow targets in 2024 and 2025.

The following table summarizes the fair value of the consideration transferred to Acroname shareholders:

U.S. dollars in

thousands Cash payment 9,160 Fair value of earnout liability (*) 2,036 Total consideration 11,196

(*) The Company recorded earn out liability in connection with its business combination at fair value on the acquisition date.

The results of operations of Acroname have been included in the consolidated financial statements since the Closing date. The amounts of revenues and net loss related to Acroname that are included in the Company's consolidated statements of operations for the period starting from the Closing date to June 30, 2024, are $445 thousand and $121 thousand, respectively (including amortization of tangible and intangible assets in the amount of $78 thousands).

The Company accounted for the transaction in accordance with Accounting Standard Codification ("ASC") 805, Business Combinations, and following the transaction, the Company consolidates all assets and liabilities included in the transaction in accordance with ASC 810, Consolidation.

In the second quarter of 2024, the Company incurred $0.4 million of acquisition-related costs. Such costs are included under General and administrative expenses in the consolidated statements of operations.

Accounting guidance provides that the allocation of the purchase price may be adjusted for up to one year from the date of the acquisition to the extent that additional information is obtained about the facts and circumstances that existed as of the acquisition date. The primary area of the purchase price allocation that is not yet finalized is related to intangible assets, inventory, certain tax matters and the related impact on goodwill.

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (continued)

NOTE 3 - BUSINESS COMBINATION (continued):

The following table summarizes the purchase price allocation to the fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed:

Allocation of Purchase Price U.S. dollars in thousands Cash and cash equivalents 1,360 Accounts Receivables 294 Inventory (1) 2,635 Other current assets 123 Property and equipment 25 Operating lease right-of-use assets 650 Core Technology (2) 4,653 Customer relationships (3) 597 Goodwill (4) 1,847 Total assets acquired 12,184 Operating leases liabilities (650 ) Other liabilities (338 ) Total liabilities assumed (988 ) Net assets acquired 11,196

(1) The estimated fair value of the finished goods inventory was deriving from its cost value, as of the valuation date, with the addition of the gross profit of Acroname, and after deducting the direct selling expenses with relation to the inventory, and the marketing profit.

(2) The acquired company is deemed to have an underlying technology of a value, through its continued use or re-use in many products or many generations of a singular product (a product family). The fair value of Core Technology was estimated by applying the income approach, specifically the Multi Period Excess Earnings method. Core Technology is amortized over a period of 5.6 years. The discount rate for Acroname's technology was estimated at 25.3% reflecting the WACC.

(3) The fair value of the Customer relationships was estimated by applying the income approach, specifically the distributor method. The Customer relationships are amortized over a period of 5.6 years. The discount rate for Acroname's customer relationship was estimated at 25.3% reflecting the WACC.

(4) Goodwill is primarily related to the workforce, expected synergies such as potential cost savings in operations as a result of the business combination as well as potential future development of the mutual development projects. The goodwill is deductible for tax purposes. All of the $1,847 thousand of goodwill was assigned to Audio Video segment.

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (continued)

NOTE 3 - BUSINESS COMBINATION (continued):

The following unaudited pro forma summary presents condensed consolidated information of the Company as if the business combination had occurred on January 1, 2023. The pro forma results below include the impact of certain adjustments related to the amortization of tangible and intangible assets, transaction-related costs, and the related income tax effects. This pro forma presentation does not include any impact from transaction synergies or any other material, nonrecurring adjustments directly attributable to the business combination.

Unaudited Pro-forma Six months ended

June 30 Three months ended

June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues 28,445 51,144 14,791 25,658 Net loss (18,506 ) (11,312 ) (8,954 ) (4,700 )

NOTE 4 - INVENTORIES:

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 U.S. dollars in thousands Work in process 8,414 6,176 Finished goods 5,656 7,660 14,070 13,836

Inventories write-downs amounted to $300 thousand and $397 thousand during the six months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively. Inventories write-downs amounted to $32 thousand and $273 thousand during the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

NOTE 5 - LEASES:

During April 2024, the Company signed an amendment to the lease agreement for its office space in Hod Hasharon, Israel, regarding 5,500 square meters. The amendment extend the lease term through February 28, 2029. This amendment also provides the Company with an option to extend the lease period by additional two years until February 28, 2031.

The Company concluded that it is reasonably certain that it will exercise the renewal option. Accordingly, such renewal option was included in determining the lease term.

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (continued)

NOTE 6 - INTANGIBLE ASSETS:

The Identifiable intangible assets were recorded as follows (U.S. dollars in thousands):

Useful Life (in Years) Gross carrying amount as of

the business combination

date Accumulated amortization

for

the period Net carrying amount as

of June 30,

2024 Core technology 5.58 4,653 69 4,584 Customer relationships 5.58 597 9 588 Total Intangible assets 5,250 78 5,172

Amortization of intangible assets for each of the next five years and thereafter is expected to be as follows:

Remainder of 2024 470 2025 941 2026 941 2027 941 2028 and thenafter 1,879 Total 5,172

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (continued)

NOTE 7 - COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES:

a. Noncancelable Purchase Obligations

The Company depends upon third party subcontractors for manufacturing of wafers, packaging and final tests. As of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, the total value of open purchase orders for such manufacturing contractors was approximately $6,762 thousand and $4,951 thousand, respectively.

The Company has noncancelable purchase agreements for certain IP embedded in the Company products as well as certain agreements for the license of development tools used by the development team. As of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, the value of non-paid amounts related to such agreements totaled to $3,849 thousand and $5,513 thousand, respectively.

b. Legal proceedings

As of June 30, 2024, and to date, the Company is not a party to, or subject to the provisions of any order, writ, injunction, judgment or decree of any court or governmental agency or instrumentality. There is no action, suit, proceeding or investigation by the Company currently pending or that the Company intends to initiate.

c. On March 26, 2024, the Company received a complaint from a customer regarding allegedly damaged products that suffer from a design and/or manufacturing defect. Preliminary internal assessments by the Company are currently being conducted. At this early stage, the Company is unable to estimate the volume of this alleged damage. As of June 30, 2024, the Company has not recorded a relevant provision in its books.

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (continued)

NOTE 8 - OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES:

June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 U.S. dollars in thousands Accrued vacation 3,269 2,820 Accrued expenses and other 2,432 2,102 Taxes payable 19 36 5,720 4,958

NOTE 9 - FORFEITURE SHARES:

a. On September 29, 2021 (the "Closing Date", please refer to note 1c of the financial statements as of December 31, 2023), 1,006,250 Ordinary Shares that PTK sponsor received in respect of its PTK common stock, are subject to forfeiture if certain price targets for the Valens Ordinary Shares are not achieved within a certain period of time (of up to four years), after the Closing Date or if an M&A Transaction (as defined in the Merger Agreement Closing, please refer to note 1c of the financial statements as of December 31, 2023), does not occur at a certain minimum price.

The Company performed a Monte-Carlo simulation to calculate the fair value of such shares.

The fair value of the Forfeiture Shares was computed using the following key assumptions:

June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Stock price 3.19 2.45 Expected term (years) 0.25-1.25 0.75-1.75 Expected volatility 44.79%-59.80% 30.95%-60.31% Risk-free interest rate 5.00%-5.48% 4.37%-5.03%

b. The table below sets forth a summary of the changes in the fair value of the Forfeiture Shares classified as Level 3:

Six months ended

June 30,

2024 Year ended

December 31,

2023 U.S. dollars in thousands Balance at beginning of period 38 1,751 Changes in fair value (35 ) (1,713 ) Balance at end of the period 3 38

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (continued)

NOTE 10 - EARNOUT LIABILITY

The Company shall be obligated to pay Acroname's former shareholders earn out payments of up to $7.2 million, of which an amount of $1.5 million upon completion of a development of a certain product by June 2026, and the remaining amount depending on the achievement of certain revenue, EBITDA and cashflow targets in 2024 and 2025.

The Company recorded earn out liability in connection with these payments at fair value on the acquisition date. The Company performed a Monte-Carlo simulation to calculate the fair value of earnout liability. The fair value of the earnout liability was computed using the following key assumptions: discount rate of 21.4%, expected term of 1.59-2.08 years, expected volatility of 55.71% and risk-free interest rate of 5.04%.

Each reporting period thereafter, the Company revalues the earn-out liability and records the changes in their fair value in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.

Changes in the fair value of earnout liability can result from adjustments to the discount rates, revenues, profitability targets and achievement of mutual development project. This fair value measurement represents Level 3 measurements, as they are based on significant inputs not observable in the market. Significant judgment is required in determining the assumptions utilized as of the acquisition date and for each subsequent period. Accordingly, changes in the assumptions described above could have a material impact on the Company's consolidated results of operations.

Each reporting period thereafter, the Company will revalue earnout liability and record the changes in the fair value in consolidated statements of operations. Significant changes in unobservable inputs, mainly the probability of success and cash flows projected, could result in material changes to the earnout liability.

The fair value of the earnout liability was computed using the following key assumptions:

June 30,

2024 Discount rate 21.3% Expected term (years) 1.50-2.00 Expected volatility 56.72% Risk-free interest rate 4.90%

The following table summarizes the activity for the earnout liability, where fair value measurement is estimated utilizing Level 3 inputs:

Six months ended

June 30,

2024 Year ended

December 31,

2023 U.S. dollars in thousands Fair value at the beginning of the year - - Initial recognition of earnout liability (2,036 ) - Change in fair value of earnout liability (28 ) - Fair value at the end of the year (2,064 ) -

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (continued)

NOTE 11 - STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION:

Stock Options

As of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, the number of ordinary shares included in the Company's option plans totaled to 35,874,244 and 30,666,212, respectively.

425,077 out of the outstanding options that have not yet vested as of June 30, 2024, have acceleration mechanisms according to certain terms set forth in the grant agreements primarily in the case of an M&A Transaction which constitutes a Liquidation Event.

As of June 30, 2024, the unrecognized compensation costs related to those unvested stock options are $690 thousand, which are expected to be recognized over a weighted-average period of 1.79 years.

The following is a summary of the status of the Company's share option plan as of June 30, 2024:

Six months ended June 30, 2024 Number of Options Weighted-Average Exercise price Options outstanding as of December 31, 2023 11,326,943 $ 0.97 Granted during the period 423,795 $ 2.39 Exercised during the period (936,281 ) $ 0.68 Forfeited during the period (1,451 ) $ 0.86 Options outstanding as of June 30, 2024 10,813,006 $ 1.06 Options exercisable as of June 30, 2024 9,928,467 $ 0.96

The following table summarizes information about stock options outstanding as of June 30, 2024:

Outstanding as of June 30, 2024 Exercisable as of June 30, 2024 Range of

exercise

prices Number

outstanding Weighted

average

remaining

contractual

term Weighted

average

exercise

price Aggregate

intrinsic

value (U.S.

dollars in

thousands) Number

Exercisable Weighted

average

remaining

contractual

term Weighted

Average

exercise

price Aggregate

intrinsic

value (U.S.

dollars in

thousands) $0.15-$0.86 9,942,319 4.39 0.80 23,770 9,551,815 4.31 0.80 22,860 $1.87 3,313 6.53 1.87 4 2,691 6.53 1.87 4 $2.10 16,563 0.51 2.10 18 16,563 0.51 2.10 18 $2.39-$2.40 425,269 6.54 2.39 340 78,632 6.54 2.39 63 $4.99 196,625 5.55 4.99 - 120,144 5.55 4.99 - $5.36 140,000 5.00 5.36 - 70,000 5.00 5.36 - $7.58 85,380 4.54 7.58 - 85,380 4.54 7.58 - $9.07 3,537 4.46 9.07 - 3,242 4.46 9.07 -

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (continued)

NOTE 11 - STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (continued):

The calculated fair value of option grants was estimated using the Black-Scholes option-pricing model with the following assumptions:

For the Six months ended on June 30,

2024 For the six months ended on June 30,

2023 Expected term 4-5 3-5 Expected volatility 58.56% 48.35%-63.84% Expected dividend rate 0% 0% Risk-free rate 3.85%-3.92% 3.62%-4.21%

During the six months period ended on June 30, 2024, 423,795 options were granted to related parties (please refer to Note 15 for further information).

As of June 30, 2024, the unrecognized compensation costs related to unvested stock options was $1,946 thousand, which are expected to be recognized over a weighted-average period of 1.15 years.

The weighted-average fair value of the options that were granted during the period ended June 30, 2024 was $2.39 at the grant date.

The total intrinsic value of options exercised during the period of six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was $1,821 and $7,965 thousand, respectively.

The following table presents the classification of the stock options expenses for the periods indicated:

Six months ended

June 30 Three months ended

June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S. dollars in thousands Cost of revenue 88 96 44 46 Research and development 441 631 218 309 Sales and marketing 490 570 241 278 General and administrative 563 1,350 187 671 Total stock-based compensation 1,582 2,647 690 1,304

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (continued)

NOTE 11 - STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (continued):

Restricted Stock Units

The following is a summary of the status of the Company's RSU's as of June 30, 2024, as well as changes during the period of six months ended June 30, 2024:

Number of RSUs Weighted-Average Grant Date Fair Value Outstanding at the beginning of the year 5,442,313 $ 5.26 Granted during the period 5,970,121 $ 2.17 Vested during the period (1,483,427 ) $ 5.28 Forfeited during the period (207,211 ) $ 3.58 Outstanding at the end of the period 9,721,796 $ 3.36

As of June 30, 2024, the unrecognized compensation cost related to unvested RSUs totaled to approximately $27,957 thousand and is expected to be expensed over a weighted-average recognition period of approximately 2.7 years.

During the six months ended on June 30, 2024, 818,004 RSU's were granted to several related parties (please refer to Note 15 regarding Related Parties).

The following table presents the classification of RSU's expenses for the periods indicated:

Six months ended

June 30 Three months ended

June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S. dollars in thousands Cost of revenue 386 288 199 151 Research and development 2,957 2,779 1,512 1,462 Sales and marketing 1,489 1,197 762 613 General and administrative 1,085 898 572 457 Total stock-based compensation-RSUs 5,917 5,162 3,045 2,683

F-20

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (continued)

NOTE 12 - NET INCOME (LOSS) PER ORDINARY SHARE:

The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share for the periods indicated:

Six months ended Three months ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Basic net loss per ordinary share Numerator: Net loss (18,911 ) (9,959 ) (8,869 ) (4,582 ) Denominator: Weighted average common shares and vested RSUs - basic and diluted 104,563,467 101,381,153 105,079,508 101,685,915 Basic and dilutive net loss per common share (0.18 ) (0.10 ) (0.08 ) (0.05 )

The following weighted-average shares of securities were not included in the computation of diluted net income (loss) per common share as their effect would have been anti-dilutive:

Six months ended Three months ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Options 11,069,975 13,097,348 11,178,735 12,315,780 Restricted Stock Units 7,582,055 5,050,085 9,434,974 6,486,973 Private Warrants 3,330,000 3,330,000 3,330,000 3,330,000 Public Warrants 5,750,000 5,750,000 5,750,000 5,750,000 Forfeiture Shares 1,006,250 1,006,250 1,006,250 1,006,250

NOTE 13 - FINANCIAL INCOME, NET:

Six months ended

June 30 Three months ended

June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S. dollars in thousands Foreign currency exchange differences (1,271 ) (2,273 ) (745 ) (1,021 ) Interest income on short-term deposits 3,061 3,090 1,294 1,630 Other (16 ) (25 ) (9 ) (8 ) Total financial income, net 1,774 792 540 601

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (continued)

NOTE 14 - SEGMENT AND REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY AND BY MAJOR CUSTOMER:

a. For the purpose of evaluating financial performance and allocating resources, the CODM reviews financial information presented on a consolidated basis accompanied by disaggregated information about revenues, gross profit and operating loss by the two identified reportable segments, to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segments and assess their performance. Assets information is not provided to the CODM and is not being reviewed. Revenues and cost of goods sold are directly associated with the activities of a specific segment. Direct operating expenses, including general and administrative expenses, associated with the activities of a specific segment are charged to that segment. General and administrative expenses which cannot be attributed directly, are allocated evenly between segments. Other operating expenses are allocated to segments based on headcount ratio.

Six months ended on June 30, 2024 Audio-Video Automotive Consolidated U.S. dollars in thousands Revenues 15,247 9,909 25,156 Gross profit 11,624 3,535 15,159 Research and development expenses 11,778 8,328 20,106 Sales and marketing expenses 3,939 4,817 8,756 General and administrative expenses 3,604 3,364 6,968 Change in earnout liability 28 - 28 Segment operating loss (7,725 ) (12,974 ) (20,699 ) Change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares 35 Financial expenses, net 1,774 Loss before taxes on income (18,890 ) Depreciation and Amortization expenses 507 428 935 Stock-based compensation 3,424 4,075 7,499

Six months ended on June 30, 2023 Audio-Video Automotive Consolidated U.S. dollars in thousands Revenues 31,828 16,227 48,055 Gross profit 24,734 5,993 30,727 Research and development expenses 11,094 15,027 26,121 Sales and marketing expenses 4,009 5,306 9,315 General and administrative expenses 3,756 3,777 7,533 Segment operating profit (loss) 5,875 (18,117 ) (12,242 ) Change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares 1,529 Financial expenses, net 792 Loss before taxes on income (9,921 ) Depreciation expenses 352 441 793 Stock-based compensation 3,287 4,522 7,809

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (continued)

NOTE 14 - SEGMENT AND REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY AND BY MAJOR CUSTOMER (continued):

Three months ended on June 30, 2024 Audio-Video Automotive Consolidated U.S. dollars in thousands Revenues 8,070 5,527 13,597 Gross profit 6,085 2,259 8,344 Research and development expenses 5,921 4,040 9,961 Sales and marketing expenses 2,066 2,302 4,368 General and administrative expenses 1,765 1,632 3,397 Change in earnout liability 28 - 28 Segment operating (loss) (3,695 ) (5,715 ) (9,410 ) Change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares 10 Financial expenses, net 540 Loss before taxes on income (8,860 ) Depreciation and Amortization expenses 279 200 479 Stock-based compensation 1,703 2,032 3,735

Three months ended on June 30, 2023 Audio-Video Automotive Consolidated U.S. dollars in thousands Revenues 15,469 8,706 24,175 Gross profit 11,644 3,290 14,934 Research and development expenses 4822 7,339 12,161 Sales and marketing expenses 1,892 2,363 4,255 General and administrative expenses 1,857 1,844 3,701 Segment operating profit (loss) 3,072 (8,255 ) (5,183 ) Change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares 22 Financial expenses, net 601 Loss before taxes on income (4,560 ) Depreciation expenses 173 241 414 Stock-based compensation 1,678 2,309 3,987

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (continued)

NOTE 14 - SEGMENT AND REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY AND BY MAJOR CUSTOMER (continued):

b. Geographic Revenues

The following table shows revenue by geography, based on the customers' "bill to" location:

Six months ended

June 30 Three months ended

June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S. dollars in thousands Israel 431 1,266 178 543 China 3,507 4,755 1,987 2,332 United States 4,462 3,441 3,013 1,981 Portugal 3,098 67 1,207 67 Hungary 6,129 13,013 4,082 6,955 Japan 2,036 4,605 837 2,248 Germany 1,427 5,637 598 2,989 Taiwan 483 4,992 209 1,748 Other 3,583 10,279 1,486 5,312 25,156 48,055 13,597 24,175

c. Supplemental data - Major Customers:

The following tables summarize the significant customers' (including distributors) accounts receivable and revenues as a percentage of total accounts receivable and total revenues, respectively:

June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Accounts Receivable % of Account Receivable Customer A 28 % 19 % Customer B 19 % 3 % Customer C 15 % 11 % Customer D 4 % 11 % Customer E 6 % 10 %

Six months ended June 30, Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues % of Revenues % of Revenues Customer A 14 % 19 % 24 % 21 % Customer B 12 % 0 % 8 % 0 % Customer C 10 % 11 % 11 % 11 % Customer D 10 % 3 % 9 % 3 % Customer E 7 % 7 % 9 % 6 % Customer F 10 % 6 % 5 % 6 %

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (continued)

NOTE 14 - SEGMENT AND REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY AND BY MAJOR CUSTOMER (continued):

d. Long-lived assets by Geography:

June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 U.S. dollars in thousands Domestic (Israel) 8,240 4,419 China 142 176 USA 784 139 Other 277 422 9,443 5,156

NOTE 15 - RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company granted 423,795 stock options, at a weighted average exercise price of $2.39 to several executive officers, and Board of Directors ("Board") members of the Company.

In addition, during the six months ended June 30, 2024 the Company granted 818,004 RSUs to several executive officers and Board members of the Company.

No stock options and RSUs were granted in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The fair value of the stock options that were granted during the six months ended June 30, 2024 is $489 thousand, which is expected to be recognized over a 1-4 years vesting period, and the fair value of the granted RSUs is $9,858 thousand, which is expected to be recognized over a 1-4-years vesting period.

F-25