HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-performance connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that it will participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Automotive Conference being held in London on December 6, 2023.

15th Annual Global Automotive Conference: Valens Semiconductor CEO Gideon Ben-Zvi will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

For more information about the event or questions about registration, please reach out to your contacts at Goldman Sachs.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor is a leader in high-performance connectivity, enabling customers to transform the digital experiences of people worldwide. Valens' chipsets are integrated into countless devices from leading customers, powering state-of-the-art audio-video installations, next-generation videoconferencing, and enabling the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving. Pushing the boundaries of connectivity, Valens sets the standard everywhere it operates, and its technology forms the basis for the leading industry standards such as HDBaseT® and MIPI A-PHY. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1517334/Valens_Logo.jpg

Valens Semiconductor Investor Contacts:

Daphna Golden

Vice President Investor Relations

Valens Semiconductor Ltd.

investors@valens.com

Margaret Boyce

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Valens@finprofiles.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valens-semiconductor-to-participate-in-the-goldman-sachs-15th-annual-global-automotive-conference-in-london-301995712.html

SOURCE Valens Semiconductor