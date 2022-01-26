Log in
    FR   FR0013176526

VALEO

(FR)
  Report
Car parts maker Valeo appoints new CEO as company posts lower-than-expected 2021 cashflow

01/26/2022 | 01:22pm EST
The logo of Valeo is seen in Creteil

(Reuters) - French car parts maker Valeo said on Wednesday it had appointed deputy Chief Executive Officer Christophe Périllat as its new chief executive, confirming previously announced plans, as the company posted preliminary 2021 results including disappointing cashflow numbers.

Valeo's outgoing Chief Executive Jacques Aschenbroich, who became CEO in 2009, will continue to act as chairman of the Board of Directors, the group said in a statement.

The group on Wednesday said its preliminarily full-year sales rose to 17.3 billion euros ($19.52 billion), slightly above its guidance range of 16.9 billion-17.2 billion euros.

Free cashflow, however, came in lower than expected, the company said, blaming the worldwide shortage in semiconductor supplies that forced it to shore up its stocks.

Valeo reported a full-year free cash flow of 290 million euros versus its guidance range of 330 million-550 million euros.

Périllat said in statement that "the inventory increase implemented to protect our customers will be gradually reversed in 2022, as supply conditions improve."

Full-year figures are due on Feb. 25, the company said.

($1 = 0.8862 euros)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Tassilo Hummel, Mark Porter and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 17 309 M 19 516 M 19 516 M
Net income 2021 160 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2021 3 053 M 3 443 M 3 443 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,9x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 5 880 M 6 633 M 6 630 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 110 300
Free-Float -
Chart VALEO
Duration : Period :
Valeo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 24,33 €
Average target price 30,14 €
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacques Aschenbroich Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Bouquot VP-Strategy & External Relations
Catherine Delhaye Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
Thierry Moulonguet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALEO-8.47%6 633
DENSO CORPORATION-8.83%58 455
APTIV PLC-15.19%36 771
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.16%23 441
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-7.47%20 316
CONTINENTAL AG-8.30%19 263