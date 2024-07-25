(Reuters) -French car parts maker Valeo on Thursday cut its sales guidance for 2024 and 2025, citing a slowdown in high-voltage electrification, lacklustre markets in Europe and China, and automakers postponing production launches.

It reaffirmed margin targets for both years, supported by cost-cutting measures.

The group now expects sales for 2024 of around 22.0 billion euros ($24 billion), down from a previous estimate of 22.5-23.5 billion euros, and 2025 sales of between 23.5 and 24.5 billion euros, down from previous guidance of 24.5-25.5 billion euros.

"However, in view of the measures we have taken to reduce costs and improve our operating efficiency, we are reaffirming our 2024 and 2025 objectives for margins and free cash flow," Chief Executive Christophe Perillat said in a statement.

He said that a set of one-off exceptional cost reduction measures are aimed at achieving cumulative full-year savings of 200 million euros.

Valeo, which designs and produces components and integrated systems for vehicles, said that it aims to dispose of non-strategic assets and is in advanced talks for further disposals representing 100 million euros.

Its sales for the first half of 2024 came in at 11.11 billion euros, down 1% from the year-earlier period.

Car parts makers face slowing auto production, leaving suppliers with excess capacity, and are striving to reduce costs, including laying off workers, as Chinese electric vehicle makers expand in Europe. Peer Forvia, the world's seventh largest car parts supplier by revenue, cut its sales and margin forecasts on Wednesday due to sluggish global auto demand and a dispute with a supplier for its Mexican car interior business.

($1 = 0.9210 euros)

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk; Editing by Susan Fenton)