Valeo is a world leader in the design, production and marketing of automotive equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - Powertrain systems (31.1%; n°2 worldwide): designed to reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption around: electrification of powertrain, transmissions automation all automatic gearboxes, air loop management; - Visibility systems (25.1%): lighting systems (worldwide leader) and wiper systems (worldwide leader) to ensure visibility and safety for drivers in all weather conditions, in both day and night; - Thermal systems (21.5%; n°2 worldwide): to optimize thermal management in the cabin through pollution emissions reduction, battery range optimization and passengers' health and well-being protection; - Comfort and driving assistance systems (21.1%; n°2 worldwide): detection systems (largest range of smart sensors and features portfolio on the market), advanced human-machine interfaces and connected cars from short-range to long-range connectivity; - other (1.2%). At the end of 2023, the group owned 175 manufacturing sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.9%), Europe and Africa (42.3%), North America (18.6%), China (14.7%), Asia (16.2%) and South America (2.3%).

