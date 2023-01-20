Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Valeo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FR   FR0013176526

VALEO

(FR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:38:59 2023-01-20 am EST
18.80 EUR   -0.56%
07:20aVALEO : Receives a Sell rating from RBC
MD
02:36aVALEO : Jefferies remains a Sell rating
MD
01/18Valeo : Document AMF CP. 2023E880732
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VALEO : Receives a Sell rating from RBC

01/20/2023 | 07:20am EST
RBC reiterate its Sell rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 16.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Analyst Recommendations on VALEO
Financials
Sales 2022 19 894 M 21 472 M 21 472 M
Net income 2022 178 M 193 M 193 M
Net Debt 2022 3 590 M 3 875 M 3 875 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 2,21%
Capitalization 4 552 M 4 913 M 4 913 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 104 400
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart VALEO
Duration : Period :
Valeo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VALEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 18,90 €
Average target price 20,71 €
Spread / Average Target 9,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Périllat-Piratoine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer
Gilles Michel Chairman
Geoffrey Bouquot VP-Strategy & External Relations
Catherine Delhaye Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALEO13.17%4 913
DENSO CORPORATION2.39%39 000
APTIV PLC8.56%27 393
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.11.74%18 007
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD3.74%15 572
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.6.42%13 942