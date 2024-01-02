Valeo: Christophe Perillat appointed Chief Financial Officer

Christophe Perillat, Valeo's Chief Executive Officer, announces the appointment of Édouard de Pirey as Valeo's Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Robert Charvier who, after 24 years with the Group, will retire on March 29, 2024.



Édouard de Pirey began his career at Valeo in 2009 as Director of Strategy and Planning. In 2012, he was appointed President of Valeo China. In 2018, he returned to France as Vice President of Valeo Electrical Systems. Since 2021, Édouard de Pirey has been Managing Director of Valeo LiDAR.



' I am delighted to appoint Édouard de Pirey as Head of Finance. His rich and diversified career, after nearly 15 years in various positions within the Valeo Group, has been an opportunity to demonstrate his professional and human qualities. Throughout his career at Valeo, Robert has committed himself with passion and determination to the transformation of the Valeo Group," said Christophe Périllat, Valeo Chief Executive Officer.



