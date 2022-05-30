Valeo : Document

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 19 393 M 20 777 M 20 777 M Net income 2022 257 M 275 M 275 M Net Debt 2022 3 468 M 3 715 M 3 715 M P/E ratio 2022 19,1x Yield 2022 2,45% Capitalization 4 804 M 5 180 M 5 147 M EV / Sales 2022 0,43x EV / Sales 2023 0,36x Nbr of Employees 103 300 Free-Float 91,5% Chart VALEO Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends VALEO Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 19 Last Close Price 19,88 € Average target price 22,13 € Spread / Average Target 11,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Jacques Aschenbroich Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer Geoffrey Bouquot VP-Strategy & External Relations Catherine Delhaye Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer Thierry Moulonguet Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) VALEO -25.23% 5 147 DENSO CORPORATION -21.01% 45 208 APTIV PLC -36.74% 28 272 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. -20.49% 18 665 CONTINENTAL AG -24.39% 15 085 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD -20.63% 14 706