    FR   FR0013176526

VALEO

(FR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-10-04 am EDT
16.71 EUR   +4.47%
11:02aValeo : Document AMF CP. 2022E864641
PU
10/03Valeo : Document AMF CP. 2022E864326
PU
09/30Valeo : Document AMF CP. 2022E863891
PU
Valeo : Document AMF CP. 2022E864641

10/04/2022 | 11:02am EDT
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-10-04T00:00:00 2022-10-04T16:44:04.343 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BIOMERIEUX Link
2022-10-04T00:00:00 2022-10-04T16:44:03.357 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-10-04T00:00:00 2022-10-04T16:44:02.297 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2022-10-04T00:00:00 2022-10-04T16:42:04.277 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-04T00:00:00 2022-10-04T16:42:03.247 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-10-04T00:00:00 2022-10-04T16:42:02.327 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-04T00:00:00 2022-10-04T16:40:04.21 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-10-04T00:00:00 2022-10-04T16:40:03.29 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-04T00:00:00 2022-10-04T16:40:02.257 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-10-04T00:00:00 2022-10-04T16:38:04.397 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-04T00:00:00 2022-10-04T16:38:03.35 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-04T00:00:00 2022-10-04T16:38:02.24 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link
2022-10-04T00:00:00 2022-10-04T16:36:04.327 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NACON Link
2022-10-04T00:00:00 2022-10-04T16:36:03.427 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-04T00:00:00 2022-10-04T16:36:02.377 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALNEVA SE Link
2022-10-04T00:00:00 2022-10-04T16:34:06.213 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-04T00:00:00 2022-10-04T14:52:02.357 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
null 2022-10-04T14:34:02.367 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot LE TANNEUR ET CIE Link
null 2022-10-04T11:44:02.6 Prospectus Approbation HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE Link
null 2022-10-04T11:42:04.647 Prospectus Approbation BPCE SFH Link
null 2022-10-04T11:28:31.8 undefined Communique SFIL Link
null 2022-10-04T11:28:26.087 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2022-10-04T11:23:46.393 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-10-04T00:00:00 2022-10-04T11:23:44.703 Declarations Document DEE TECH Link
null 2022-10-04T11:19:09.483 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T11:14:42.963 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-10-04T00:00:00 2022-10-04T11:10:12.487 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
null 2022-10-04T11:10:11.727 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-10-04T00:00:00 2022-10-04T11:10:03.77 DeclarationAchatVente Document ATARI Link
null 2022-10-04T11:10:02.9 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2022-10-04T11:05:14.777 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T11:00:53.57 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T11:00:08.217 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-10-04T11:00:00.507 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2022-10-04T10:59:15.103 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-10-04T10:58:30.06 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-10-04T10:57:44.01 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T10:56:56.65 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T10:56:11.02 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T10:55:27.597 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T10:54:44.44 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T10:54:01.727 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T10:53:18.947 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T10:52:36.16 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T10:51:53.58 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T10:51:10.363 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T10:46:46.333 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T10:42:24.45 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T10:38:03.703 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T10:31:47.377 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T10:27:19.09 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T10:22:42.667 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T10:18:22.803 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T10:12:54.243 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T10:08:03.107 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-04T10:06:04.397 undefined Communique AMUNDI FINANCE EMISSIONS Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:22:02.177 DeclarationDirigeants Document BNP PARIBAS Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:20:04.14 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:20:03.14 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES AGENCES DE PAPA Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:20:02.247 DeclarationDirigeants Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:18:04.123 DeclarationDirigeants Document TRIGANO Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:18:03.127 DeclarationDirigeants Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:18:02.207 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:16:04.997 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:16:04.013 DeclarationDirigeants Document REALITES Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:16:03.12 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:16:02.133 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:14:04.137 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:14:03.14 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:14:02.147 DeclarationDirigeants Document SIDETRADE Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:12:03.96 DeclarationDirigeants Document SIDETRADE Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:12:03.08 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:12:02.077 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:10:04.983 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:10:04.103 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:10:03.18 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:10:02.277 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:08:04.287 DeclarationDirigeants Document TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY INTERACTIVE Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:08:03.427 DeclarationDirigeants Document TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY INTERACTIVE Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T18:08:02.227 DeclarationDirigeants Document VALNEVA SE Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T16:56:02.017 Declarations Document EUREKING Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T16:54:02.1 Declarations Document AXA Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T16:52:02.123 Declarations Document ARKEMA Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T15:44:03.127 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T15:42:09.903 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
null 2022-10-03T15:42:08.893 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot CREDIT COOPERATIF Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T15:42:03.33 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CARREFOUR Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T15:42:02.307 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T15:40:04.387 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T15:40:02.113 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T15:38:04.14 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T15:38:02.18 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T15:36:02.163 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALNEVA SE Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T15:34:02.1 Declarations Document VIVENDI Link
2022-10-03T00:00:00 2022-10-03T15:30:02.013 Declarations Document ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY Link
null 2022-10-03T15:22:08.71 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2022-10-03T15:16:05.543 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot VALNEVA SE Link
null 2022-10-03T15:12:07.397 DocumentOperation Approbation VALNEVA SE Link
null 2022-10-03T15:06:06.67 Prospectus Approbation AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
null 2022-10-03T15:00:03.72 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Approbation NAVYA Link

Disclaimer

Valeo SA published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 15:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 19 541 M 19 224 M 19 224 M
Net income 2022 206 M 203 M 203 M
Net Debt 2022 3 453 M 3 397 M 3 397 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 3 841 M 3 778 M 3 778 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 104 400
Free-Float 90,5%
Technical analysis trends VALEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 15,99 €
Average target price 22,58 €
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Périllat-Piratoine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer
Jacques Aschenbroich Chairman
Geoffrey Bouquot VP-Strategy & External Relations
Catherine Delhaye Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALEO-39.84%3 778
DENSO CORPORATION-27.84%36 368
APTIV PLC-49.66%22 498
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-35.97%14 259
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-24.03%12 502
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-24.95%12 121