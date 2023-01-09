Valeo : Document AMF CP. 2023E879189

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 19 887 M 21 107 M 21 107 M Net income 2022 194 M 206 M 206 M Net Debt 2022 3 588 M 3 808 M 3 808 M P/E ratio 2022 23,4x Yield 2022 2,28% Capitalization 4 564 M 4 844 M 4 844 M EV / Sales 2022 0,41x EV / Sales 2023 0,36x Nbr of Employees 104 400 Free-Float 91,3% Chart VALEO Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends VALEO Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 19 Last Close Price 18,95 € Average target price 20,45 € Spread / Average Target 7,90% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Christophe Périllat-Piratoine Chief Executive Officer & Director Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer Gilles Michel Chairman Geoffrey Bouquot VP-Strategy & External Relations Catherine Delhaye Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) VALEO 13.47% 4 844 DENSO CORPORATION 0.20% 37 012 APTIV PLC 5.56% 26 637 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 8.87% 17 573 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 6.73% 15 771 CONTINENTAL AG 13.47% 13 484