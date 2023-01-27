Valeo : Document AMF CP. 2023E882050

|
Date
|
Created
|
Title
|
Type
|
Company
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T15:40:02.213
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
NEXANS
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T15:38:17.353
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ALSTOM
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T15:38:16.323
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
SES IMAGOTAG
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T15:38:15.323
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T15:38:14.287
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T15:38:13.233
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
NEXITY
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T15:38:12.24
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ELIOR GROUP
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T15:38:11.287
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
FAURECIA
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T15:38:10.253
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ELIS
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T15:38:09.293
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
CGG
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T15:38:08.29
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ALSTOM
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T15:38:07.267
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
AIR FRANCE-KLM
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T15:38:06.237
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
VALEO
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T15:38:05.23
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
AIR FRANCE-KLM
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T15:38:04.223
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
RENAULT
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T15:38:03.217
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ELIOR GROUP
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T15:38:02.223
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T15:36:26.143
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
VALEO
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T11:58:02.207
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T11:56:02.19
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T11:54:02.137
|
ObligationDepotOP
|
Document
|
MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T10:59:54.817
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
DBV TECHNOLOGIES
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T10:59:53.76
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T10:59:52.673
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
SERMA GROUP
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-27T10:59:48.437
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-27T10:59:44.657
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-27T10:58:55.14
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-27T10:58:05.273
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-27T10:57:58.937
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-27T10:57:01.02
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-27T10:56:55.347
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-27T10:49:31.743
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-27T10:42:38.833
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-27T10:35:46.823
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-27T10:28:55.007
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-27T10:28:49.287
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-27T10:21:53.993
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-27T10:15:03.62
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-27T10:08:02.523
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-27T10:05:08.723
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-27T10:04:02.963
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T09:52:02.457
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
TRANSITION
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T09:50:05.887
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
Link
|
2023-01-27T00:00:00
|
2023-01-27T09:50:03.363
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
THERADIAG
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T18:02:10.727
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
EKINOPS
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T18:02:09.793
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
MC PHY ENERGY
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T18:02:08.87
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
GROUPE AIRWELL
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T18:02:07.967
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T18:02:07.013
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
SIDETRADE
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T18:02:06.07
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
VERALLIA
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T18:02:05.15
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
NETGEM
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T18:02:04.127
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
NETGEM
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T18:02:02.87
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
NETGEM
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T16:12:03.78
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
GROUPE CRIT
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T16:12:02.783
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
TRANSITION
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T16:08:04.053
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
ELECTRICITE ET EAUX DE MADAGASCAR
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T16:08:02.847
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
DBV TECHNOLOGIES
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T15:36:18
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
NEXANS
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T15:36:16.993
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ELIS
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T15:36:15.097
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
RENAULT
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T15:36:14.097
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
AIR FRANCE-KLM
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T15:36:13.067
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
SOLUTIONS 30 SE
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T15:36:12.083
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T15:36:10.123
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T15:36:09.07
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
CGG
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T15:36:08.027
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
RENAULT
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T15:36:07.04
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T15:36:06.017
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
FAURECIA
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T15:36:05
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T15:36:03.957
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
AIR FRANCE-KLM
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T15:36:02.917
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T15:34:26.087
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
VALEO
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T15:34:25.013
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
NEXANS
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T14:50:03.153
|
ResultatOffre
|
Document
|
GROUPE FLO
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T13:06:04.253
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T13:06:02.807
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T11:04:02.91
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T10:56:04.87
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
THERADIAG
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T10:56:03.933
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
GROUPE FLO
|
Link
|
2023-01-26T00:00:00
|
2023-01-26T10:56:02.907
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-26T10:54:02.123
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-26T10:53:56.593
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-26T10:47:12.817
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-26T10:40:32.607
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-26T10:33:50.173
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-26T10:27:03.74
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-26T10:20:03.043
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-26T10:13:07.837
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-26T10:06:12.543
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-26T10:05:07.983
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-26T10:04:04.85
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
2023-01-25T00:00:00
|
2023-01-25T18:02:10.397
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
GROUPE AIRWELL
|
Link
|
2023-01-25T00:00:00
|
2023-01-25T18:02:09.427
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A.
|
Link
|
2023-01-25T00:00:00
|
2023-01-25T18:02:08.503
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A.
|
Link
|
2023-01-25T00:00:00
|
2023-01-25T18:02:07.577
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
KUMULUS VAPE
|
Link
|
2023-01-25T00:00:00
|
2023-01-25T18:02:06.68
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
GROUPE FLO
|
Link
|
2023-01-25T00:00:00
|
2023-01-25T18:02:05.713
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
GROUPE FLO
|
Link
|
2023-01-25T00:00:00
|
2023-01-25T18:02:04.74
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
VIEL ET COMPAGNIE
|
Link
|
2023-01-25T00:00:00
|
2023-01-25T18:02:03.683
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
BOOSTHEAT
|
Link
|
2023-01-25T00:00:00
|
2023-01-25T18:02:02.487
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
GROUPE AIRWELL
|
Link