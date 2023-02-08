Valeo : Document AMF CP. 2023E883878

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 19 959 M 21 347 M 21 347 M Net income 2022 184 M 197 M 197 M Net Debt 2022 3 603 M 3 854 M 3 854 M P/E ratio 2022 28,0x Yield 2022 2,04% Capitalization 4 992 M 5 339 M 5 339 M EV / Sales 2022 0,43x EV / Sales 2023 0,38x Nbr of Employees 104 400 Free-Float 91,3% Chart VALEO Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends VALEO Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Last Close Price 20,73 € Average target price 21,14 € Spread / Average Target 1,97% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Christophe Périllat-Piratoine Chief Executive Officer & Director Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer Gilles Michel Chairman Geoffrey Bouquot VP-Strategy & External Relations Catherine Delhaye Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) VALEO 24.13% 5 339 DENSO CORPORATION 12.52% 41 925 APTIV PLC 24.46% 31 406 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 15.37% 18 661 CONTINENTAL AG 26.55% 15 153 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 2.99% 14 924