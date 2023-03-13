Valeo : Document AMF CP. 2023E888723

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 19 990 M 21 320 M 21 320 M Net income 2022 190 M 202 M 202 M Net Debt 2022 3 606 M 3 846 M 3 846 M P/E ratio 2022 27,1x Yield 2022 1,77% Capitalization 4 960 M 5 290 M 5 290 M EV / Sales 2022 0,43x EV / Sales 2023 0,40x Nbr of Employees 109 900 Free-Float 91,0% Chart VALEO Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends VALEO Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Last Close Price 20,57 € Average target price 21,67 € Spread / Average Target 5,33% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Christophe Périllat-Piratoine Chief Executive Officer & Director Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer Gilles Michel Chairman Geoffrey Bouquot VP-Strategy & External Relations Catherine Delhaye Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) VALEO 23.17% 5 290 DENSO CORPORATION 15.47% 41 868 APTIV PLC 19.27% 30 097 CONTINENTAL AG 33.12% 15 896 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. -4.48% 15 079 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 7.98% 15 018