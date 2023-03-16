Valeo : Document AMF CP. 2023E889644

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 19 990 M 21 064 M 21 064 M Net income 2022 190 M 200 M 200 M Net Debt 2022 3 606 M 3 800 M 3 800 M P/E ratio 2022 23,6x Yield 2022 2,03% Capitalization 4 328 M 4 561 M 4 561 M EV / Sales 2022 0,40x EV / Sales 2023 0,37x Nbr of Employees 109 900 Free-Float 91,0% Chart VALEO Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends VALEO Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Last Close Price 17,95 € Average target price 21,61 € Spread / Average Target 20,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Christophe Périllat-Piratoine Chief Executive Officer & Director Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer Gilles Michel Chairman Geoffrey Bouquot VP-Strategy & External Relations Catherine Delhaye Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) VALEO 7.49% 4 561 DENSO CORPORATION 8.60% 40 112 APTIV PLC 16.78% 29 468 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 9.23% 15 139 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. -8.36% 14 443 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. 11.64% 14 395