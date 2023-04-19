Valeo : Document AMF CP. 2023E895171

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 22 428 M 24 592 M 24 592 M Net income 2023 356 M 390 M 390 M Net Debt 2023 3 845 M 4 216 M 4 216 M P/E ratio 2023 13,2x Yield 2023 2,64% Capitalization 4 704 M 5 158 M 5 158 M EV / Sales 2023 0,38x EV / Sales 2024 0,33x Nbr of Employees 109 900 Free-Float 91,0% Chart VALEO Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends VALEO Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 19,51 € Average target price 22,18 € Spread / Average Target 13,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Christophe Périllat-Piratoine Chief Executive Officer & Director Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer Gilles Michel Chairman Geoffrey Bouquot VP-Strategy & External Relations Catherine Delhaye Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) VALEO 16.83% 5 158 DENSO CORPORATION 14.06% 41 666 APTIV PLC 15.44% 29 130 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. -3.64% 15 667 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 12.22% 15 556 CONTINENTAL AG 24.44% 15 277