Valeo : Document AMF CP. 2023E912299

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 22 400 M 23 976 M 23 976 M Net income 2023 360 M 385 M 385 M Net Debt 2023 3 849 M 4 120 M 4 120 M P/E ratio 2023 12,9x Yield 2023 2,79% Capitalization 4 656 M 4 983 M 4 983 M EV / Sales 2023 0,38x EV / Sales 2024 0,34x Nbr of Employees 109 900 Free-Float 91,0% Chart VALEO Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends VALEO Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 19,31 € Average target price 21,97 € Spread / Average Target 13,8% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Christophe Périllat-Piratoine Chief Executive Officer & Director Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer Gilles Michel Chairman Geoffrey Bouquot VP-Strategy & External Relations Catherine Delhaye Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) VALEO 15.63% 4 983 DENSO CORPORATION 33.55% 46 482 APTIV PLC -1.07% 24 922 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 13.22% 15 590 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. -7.73% 14 724 CONTINENTAL AG 19.65% 14 338