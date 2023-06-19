Valeo : Document AMF CP. 2023E915626

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 22 412 M 24 484 M 24 484 M Net income 2023 360 M 393 M 393 M Net Debt 2023 3 844 M 4 199 M 4 199 M P/E ratio 2023 14,0x Yield 2023 2,58% Capitalization 5 037 M 5 502 M 5 502 M EV / Sales 2023 0,40x EV / Sales 2024 0,35x Nbr of Employees 109 900 Free-Float 91,0% Chart VALEO Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends VALEO Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 20,89 € Average target price 22,38 € Spread / Average Target 7,14% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Christophe Périllat-Piratoine Chief Executive Officer & Director Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer Gilles Michel Chairman Geoffrey Bouquot VP-Strategy & External Relations Catherine Delhaye Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) VALEO 25.09% 5 502 DENSO CORPORATION 46.94% 50 772 APTIV PLC 8.92% 27 440 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. -1.10% 16 304 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 10.47% 15 803 CONTINENTAL AG 28.62% 15 731