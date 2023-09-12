Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-09-12T00:00:00 2023-09-12T15:38:06.267 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-09-12T00:00:00 2023-09-12T15:38:05.487 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-09-12T00:00:00 2023-09-12T15:38:04.61 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-09-12T00:00:00 2023-09-12T15:38:03.81 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CARREFOUR Link
2023-09-12T00:00:00 2023-09-12T15:38:02.987 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-09-12T00:00:00 2023-09-12T15:36:06.243 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-09-12T00:00:00 2023-09-12T15:36:05.433 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NHOA Link
2023-09-12T00:00:00 2023-09-12T15:36:04.657 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NHOA Link
2023-09-12T00:00:00 2023-09-12T15:36:03.863 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-09-12T00:00:00 2023-09-12T15:36:03.017 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-09-12T00:00:00 2023-09-12T14:48:02.85 Declarations Document FONCIERE EURIS Link
2023-09-12T00:00:00 2023-09-12T14:46:04.113 DeclarationAchatVente Document ESI GROUP Link
2023-09-12T00:00:00 2023-09-12T14:46:02.893 DeclarationAchatVente Document BALYO Link
2023-09-12T00:00:00 2023-09-12T14:06:02.95 ResultatOffre Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-12T00:00:00 2023-09-12T13:58:04.083 Declarations Document SOITEC Link
2023-09-12T00:00:00 2023-09-12T13:58:02.95 Declarations Document NANOBIOTIX Link
2023-09-12T00:00:00 2023-09-12T12:46:02.967 DeclarationAchatVente Document PCAS Link
2023-09-12T00:00:00 2023-09-12T12:44:02.927 DeclarationAchatVente Document BOIRON Link
2023-09-12T00:00:00 2023-09-12T12:42:02.893 DeclarationAchatVente Document BIOCORP PRODUCTION Link
2023-09-12T00:00:00 2023-09-12T12:40:03.007 DeclarationAchatVente Document BALYO Link
null 2023-09-12T10:14:06.92 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2023-09-12T10:14:03.22 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-09-12T10:12:09.177 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-09-12T10:12:06.703 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-09-12T10:12:03.163 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-09-12T10:10:16.027 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-09-12T10:10:13.53 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-09-12T10:08:21.263 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-09-12T10:08:09.787 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-09-12T10:08:07.527 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA Link
null 2023-09-12T10:06:10.457 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA Link
null 2023-09-12T10:06:08.223 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA Link
null 2023-09-12T10:06:03.24 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA Link
null 2023-09-12T10:04:08.573 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA Link
null 2023-09-12T10:04:05.84 undefined Communique BPCE SFH Link
null 2023-09-12T10:04:03.197 undefined Communique ORANGE Link
null 2023-09-12T10:02:05.013 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE HOME LOAN SFH Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T18:08:05.637 DeclarationDirigeants Document THALES Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T18:08:04.83 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALSTOM Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T18:08:03.997 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALSTOM Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T18:08:03.157 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE PAROT Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T18:06:06.42 DeclarationDirigeants Document REMY COINTREAU Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T18:06:05.637 DeclarationDirigeants Document CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T18:06:04.863 DeclarationDirigeants Document CLARANOVA Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T18:06:04.06 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T18:06:03.213 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T18:04:07.307 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARGAN Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T18:04:06.507 DeclarationDirigeants Document RALLYE Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T18:04:05.683 DeclarationDirigeants Document DASSAULT SYSTEMES Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T18:04:04.86 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T18:04:04.043 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALSTOM Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T18:04:03.177 DeclarationDirigeants Document LAURENT-PERRIER Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T18:02:03.19 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T15:56:03.383 DeclarationAchatVente Document ESI GROUP Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T15:40:03.22 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T15:38:06.517 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T15:38:05.683 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T15:38:04.817 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MERCIALYS Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T15:38:03.177 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NHOA Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T15:36:07.397 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T13:54:03.29 DeclarationAchatVente Document BALYO Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T10:52:04.187 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T10:52:03.357 DeclarationAchatVente Document PCAS Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T10:50:03.837 DeclarationAchatVente Document BOIRON Link
2023-09-11T00:00:00 2023-09-11T10:46:03.87 DeclarationAchatVente Document BIOCORP PRODUCTION Link
null 2023-09-09T10:07:35.443 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-09T10:05:42.52 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-09T10:05:40.01 undefined Communique BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2023-09-09T10:04:02.643 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-09T10:02:04.63 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:14:04.987 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALSTOM Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:14:04.15 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:14:03.347 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:14:02.5 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:12:06.533 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:12:05.757 DeclarationDirigeants Document REMY COINTREAU Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:12:04.973 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALSTOM Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:12:04.167 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:12:03.4 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:12:02.543 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:10:05.07 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:10:04.26 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:10:03.457 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:10:02.613 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE PAROT Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:08:05.88 DeclarationDirigeants Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:08:05.09 DeclarationDirigeants Document COURTOIS S.A. Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:08:04.313 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:08:03.527 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:08:02.7 DeclarationDirigeants Document RALLYE Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:06:05.257 DeclarationDirigeants Document LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:06:04.48 DeclarationDirigeants Document LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:06:03.693 DeclarationDirigeants Document LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T18:06:02.547 DeclarationDirigeants Document AXA Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T16:50:02.567 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T16:42:03.237 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T16:42:02.427 Declarations Document ADOCIA Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T16:40:02.46 Declarations Document ADOCIA Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T16:38:02.433 DeclarationAchatVente Document ESI GROUP Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T15:34:03.37 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2023-09-08T00:00:00 2023-09-08T15:34:02.503 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link

