Valeo is a world leader in the design, production and marketing of automotive equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - Visibility systems (26.6%): lighting systems (worldwide leader) and wiper systems (worldwide leader) to ensure visibility and safety for drivers in all weather conditions, in both day and night; - Powertrain systems (27.8%; n°2 worldwide): to reduce CO2; emissions and fuel consumption around: electrification of powertrain, transmissions automation all automatic gearboxes, air loop management; - Thermal systems (22.3%; n°2 worldwide): to optimize thermal management in the cabin through pollution emissions reduction, battery range optimization and passengers' health and well-being protection; - Comfort and driving assistance systems (20.9%; n°2 worldwide): detection systems (largest range of smart sensors and features portfolio on the market), advanced human-machine interfaces and connected cars from short-range to long-range connectivity; - other (2.4%). At the end of 2022, the group owned 183 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.8%), Europe and Africa (39.5%), Asia (33%), North America (19.3%) and South America (2.4%).