|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|2023-11-10T00:00:00
|2023-11-10T15:40:03.04
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2023-11-10T00:00:00
|2023-11-10T15:40:02.1
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2023-11-10T00:00:00
|2023-11-10T15:38:05.507
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|Link
|2023-11-10T00:00:00
|2023-11-10T15:38:04.677
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
|Link
|2023-11-10T00:00:00
|2023-11-10T15:38:03.877
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROAPI
|Link
|2023-11-10T00:00:00
|2023-11-10T15:38:03.05
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2023-11-10T00:00:00
|2023-11-10T15:38:02.147
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROAPI
|Link
|2023-11-10T00:00:00
|2023-11-10T15:36:05.46
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2023-11-10T00:00:00
|2023-11-10T15:36:04.583
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOLUTIONS 30 SE
|Link
|2023-11-10T00:00:00
|2023-11-10T15:36:03.78
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|Link
|2023-11-10T00:00:00
|2023-11-10T15:36:02.973
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-11-10T00:00:00
|2023-11-10T15:36:02.087
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2023-11-10T00:00:00
|2023-11-10T15:34:06.32
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|GENFIT
|Link
|2023-11-10T00:00:00
|2023-11-10T15:10:03.237
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|2023-11-10T00:00:00
|2023-11-10T15:10:02.083
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|2023-11-10T00:00:00
|2023-11-10T11:48:02.087
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|PCAS
|Link
|2023-11-10T00:00:00
|2023-11-10T11:46:02.287
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BALYO
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:30:54.767
|undefined
|Communique
|DANONE
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:26:34.577
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:23:34.083
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:23:31.017
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:23:27.997
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:22:41.1
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:21:59.667
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:21:56.503
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:21:53.063
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:21:49.787
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:21:46.617
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:18:41.333
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:18:38.463
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:18:02.403
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:15:49.627
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:15:46.217
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:15:42.957
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:12:45.567
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:12:02.243
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:11:22.19
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:11:18.09
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:11:14.643
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:11:11.187
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:06:56.18
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-10T10:04:02.38
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2023-11-10T00:00:00
|2023-11-10T09:44:02.16
|Declarations
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2023-11-10T00:00:00
|2023-11-10T09:42:02.963
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T18:08:03.147
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|RENAULT
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T18:06:06.44
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ARVERNE GROUP S.A.
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T18:06:05.657
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|KUMULUS VAPE
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T18:06:04.863
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SOCIETE CENTRALE DES BOIS ET SCIERIES DE LA MANCHE
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T18:06:04.047
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SOCIETE CENTRALE DES BOIS ET SCIERIES DE LA MANCHE
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T18:06:03.213
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|THALES
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T18:04:07.42
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T18:04:06.557
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|BOUYGUES
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T18:04:05.74
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T18:04:04.887
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T18:04:04.027
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T18:04:03.15
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ELIS
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T18:02:04.247
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HERMES INTERNATIONAL
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T18:02:03.067
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|KERING
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T16:24:03.047
|Declarations
|Document
|FORSEE POWER
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T16:22:03.08
|Declarations
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T16:20:03.1
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T16:14:03.107
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T16:08:03.107
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BALYO
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T15:40:03.84
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T15:38:06.56
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|RENAULT
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T15:38:05.677
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROAPI
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T15:38:04.81
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T15:38:04
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T15:38:03.123
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|LEGRAND
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T15:36:06.94
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T15:36:06.06
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T15:36:05.157
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T15:36:03.047
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CELLECTIS
|Link
|null
|2023-11-09T15:20:04.663
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|TELEPERFORMANCE
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T10:40:03.07
|Declarations
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T10:34:03.117
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|PCAS
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T10:30:03.157
|PreOffre
|Document
|COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIERE D'ENTREPRISES
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T10:20:03.19
|PreOffre
|Document
|TIPIAK
|Link
|null
|2023-11-09T10:19:43.213
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-09T10:19:39.51
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-09T10:16:38.817
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-09T10:15:46.707
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-09T10:15:43.563
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-09T10:15:06.45
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-09T10:15:00.743
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-09T10:14:57.613
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-09T10:11:06.347
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-09T10:11:02.743
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-09T10:10:58.767
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-09T10:10:55.73
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-09T10:10:52.347
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-09T10:06:54.95
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-09T10:06:50.687
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-09T10:02:04.14
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T09:04:03.893
|RetraitObligatoire
|Document
|PARAGON ID
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T09:04:03.097
|Declarations
|Document
|GENEURO SA
|Link
|2023-11-09T00:00:00
|2023-11-09T08:58:04.063
|Declarations
|Document
|FERMENTALG
|Link
|2023-11-08T00:00:00
|2023-11-08T18:10:03.267
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|FREY
|Link
|2023-11-08T00:00:00
|2023-11-08T18:08:07.087
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|FONCIERE INEA
|Link
|2023-11-08T00:00:00
|2023-11-08T18:08:06.323
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|MERSEN
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Valeo SA published this content on 10 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2023 14:43:51 UTC.