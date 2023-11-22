|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T15:44:04.063
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T15:44:03.247
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T15:42:06.463
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T15:42:05.637
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T15:42:04.823
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOLUTIONS 30 SE
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T15:42:04.047
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T15:42:03.207
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T15:40:06.47
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|WENDEL
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T15:40:05.68
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T15:40:04.853
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T15:40:04.063
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T15:40:03.22
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T15:38:08.177
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T15:38:07.38
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXANS
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T15:34:06.54
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T15:34:05.693
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ELIS
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T11:42:04.073
|Declarations
|Document
|ELIS
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T11:42:03.213
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|OBER
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T11:36:03.257
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BOIRON
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T10:18:47.863
|undefined
|Communique
|AGENCE FRANCE LOCALE
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T10:17:36.033
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T10:17:33.23
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T10:16:49.173
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T10:16:47.073
|undefined
|Communique
|L'OREAL
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T10:16:44.33
|undefined
|Communique
|L'OREAL
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T10:16:03.437
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T10:15:53.993
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T10:15:15.34
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T10:15:11.773
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T10:15:08.747
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T10:12:03.387
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T10:11:13.19
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T10:08:05.427
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T10:06:08.38
|undefined
|Communique
|TELEPERFORMANCE
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T10:06:06.113
|undefined
|Communique
|TELEPERFORMANCE
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T10:06:03.6
|undefined
|Communique
|TELEPERFORMANCE
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T09:58:03.33
|Declarations
|Document
|VALNEVA SE
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T08:54:04.2
|ResultatOffre
|Document
|PCAS
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T18:08:05.967
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COTY INC
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T18:08:05.11
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|MERSEN
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T18:08:04.313
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T18:08:03.45
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VOGO
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T18:08:02.593
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T18:06:05.953
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COTY INC
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T18:06:05.137
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COTY INC
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T18:06:04.333
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COTY INC
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T18:06:03.473
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COTY INC
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T18:06:02.65
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COTY INC
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T18:04:05.753
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COTY INC
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T18:04:04.963
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COTY INC
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T18:04:04.19
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COTY INC
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T18:04:03.407
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COTY INC
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T18:04:02.593
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VOGO
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T18:02:03.787
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|QWAMPLIFY
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T18:02:02.607
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CARREFOUR
|Link
|null
|2023-11-21T17:25:16.127
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-21T17:25:12.663
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-21T17:25:09.313
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-21T17:22:02.78
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-21T17:21:11.8
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-21T17:21:05.447
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-21T17:16:02.9
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-21T17:07:00.767
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-21T17:06:57.917
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-21T17:06:55.057
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-21T17:06:02.927
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-21T17:05:09.58
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-21T17:02:03.19
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T16:28:02.68
|Declarations
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T16:26:41.99
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|null
|2023-11-21T16:26:02.907
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T15:50:04.593
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T15:50:03.683
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|TELEPERFORMANCE
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T15:48:06.233
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|RENAULT
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T15:48:05.343
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROAPI
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T15:48:04.49
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T15:48:03.583
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T15:48:02.697
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T15:46:06.293
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|WENDEL
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T15:46:04.63
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T15:46:03.743
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ELIS
|Link
|null
|2023-11-21T14:14:04.607
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|BPCE
|Link
|null
|2023-11-21T14:12:02.963
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|OVH GROUPE
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T14:06:02.54
|Declarations
|Document
|ELIS
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T11:28:04.247
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T11:28:03.43
|Declarations
|Document
|MERSEN
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T11:28:02.563
|Declarations
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T11:26:02.603
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|PCAS
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T11:24:02.577
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|OBER
|Link
|null
|2023-11-21T10:07:16.26
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-21T10:04:10.047
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-21T10:04:03.33
|undefined
|Communique
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|Link
|null
|2023-11-21T10:02:06.217
|undefined
|Communique
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|Link
|null
|2023-11-21T10:02:03.003
|undefined
|Communique
|BPIFRANCE
|Link
|2023-11-21T00:00:00
|2023-11-21T09:34:02.583
|CalendrierOffre
|Document
|COLAS SA
|Link
|2023-11-20T00:00:00
|2023-11-20T18:10:02.563
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|RENAULT
|Link
|2023-11-20T00:00:00
|2023-11-20T18:08:05.687
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ELIS
|Link
|2023-11-20T00:00:00
|2023-11-20T18:08:04.913
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LOGIC INSTRUMENT
|Link
|2023-11-20T00:00:00
|2023-11-20T18:08:04.127
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES
|Link
|2023-11-20T00:00:00
|2023-11-20T18:08:03.34
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COTY INC
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Valeo SA published this content on 22 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2023 14:53:22 UTC.