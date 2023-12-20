Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-12-20T00:00:00 2023-12-20T15:38:06.177 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-12-20T00:00:00 2023-12-20T15:38:05.333 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-12-20T00:00:00 2023-12-20T15:38:04.49 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2023-12-20T00:00:00 2023-12-20T15:38:03.65 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-12-20T00:00:00 2023-12-20T15:38:02.77 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2023-12-20T00:00:00 2023-12-20T15:36:06.297 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-12-20T00:00:00 2023-12-20T15:36:05.467 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-12-20T00:00:00 2023-12-20T15:36:04.587 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-12-20T00:00:00 2023-12-20T15:36:02.77 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-12-20T00:00:00 2023-12-20T14:50:02.703 Declarations Document MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS Link
2023-12-20T00:00:00 2023-12-20T14:48:02.663 DeclarationAchatVente Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2023-12-20T00:00:00 2023-12-20T14:46:04 DeclarationAchatVente Document SII Link
2023-12-20T00:00:00 2023-12-20T14:46:02.76 DeclarationAchatVente Document ESI GROUP Link
null 2023-12-20T11:42:04.52 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot BLEECKER Link
null 2023-12-20T11:42:02.993 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot ARAMIS GROUP Link
null 2023-12-20T11:40:04.263 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot DERICHEBOURG Link
null 2023-12-20T11:40:02.903 Prospectus Approbation SOCIETE GENERALE Link
null 2023-12-20T10:14:31.63 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-12-20T10:14:28.773 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-12-20T10:13:36.15 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-12-20T10:10:03 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-12-20T10:09:37.277 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-12-20T10:09:33.913 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-12-20T10:04:05.567 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-12-20T00:00:00 2023-12-20T09:38:02.83 Declarations Document ADEUNIS Link
2023-12-20T00:00:00 2023-12-20T09:34:03.53 DeclarationAchatVente Document BOIRON Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T18:08:04.963 DeclarationDirigeants Document ICADE Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T18:08:04.163 DeclarationDirigeants Document DERICHEBOURG Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T18:08:03.333 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALAN ALLMAN ASSOCIATES Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T18:08:02.51 DeclarationDirigeants Document VOGO Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T18:06:05.72 DeclarationDirigeants Document COMPAGNIE DES ALPES Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T18:06:04.907 DeclarationDirigeants Document COMPAGNIE DES ALPES Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T18:06:04.1 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T18:06:03.327 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T18:06:02.483 DeclarationDirigeants Document AXA Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T18:04:05.81 DeclarationDirigeants Document AXA Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T18:04:05 DeclarationDirigeants Document AXA Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T18:04:04.183 DeclarationDirigeants Document FONCIERE INEA Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T18:04:03.373 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T18:04:02.507 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T18:02:04.043 DeclarationDirigeants Document ICADE Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T18:02:03.243 DeclarationDirigeants Document ICADE Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T18:02:02.407 DeclarationDirigeants Document RENAULT Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T17:46:02.45 Pactes Document IDI Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T17:18:02.437 Declarations Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T16:42:02.463 Declarations Document MERCIALYS Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T16:30:02.62 Declarations Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T16:28:03.393 DeclarationAchatVente Document TIPIAK Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T16:28:02.56 DeclarationAchatVente Document SII Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T16:26:02.507 DeclarationAchatVente Document ESI GROUP Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T16:24:02.447 DeclarationAchatVente Document ESI GROUP Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T15:40:05.723 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T15:40:04.913 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T15:40:04.107 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T15:40:03.32 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T15:40:02.45 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T15:38:05.827 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T15:38:04.99 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T15:38:04.143 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T15:38:03.29 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T15:38:02.423 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T15:36:06.43 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T15:36:05.62 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T13:50:02.713 Declarations Document VALEO Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T13:48:04.273 Declarations Document METABOLIC EXPLORER Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T13:48:03.393 Declarations Document FERMENTALG Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T13:46:02.41 Declarations Document FERMENTALG Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T13:44:03.62 DeclarationAchatVente Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T13:44:02.493 DeclarationAchatVente Document BOIRON Link
null 2023-12-19T10:11:38.847 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-12-19T10:11:35.783 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-12-19T10:07:38.18 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-12-19T10:07:34.99 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-12-19T10:02:55.837 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-12-19T10:02:02.593 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
2023-12-19T00:00:00 2023-12-19T09:48:03.273 RetraitObligatoire Document OBER Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T18:10:04.933 DeclarationDirigeants Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T18:10:04.12 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T18:10:03.297 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTEN Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T18:10:02.443 DeclarationDirigeants Document EURAZEO Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T18:08:05.517 DeclarationDirigeants Document WORLDLINE Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T18:08:04.72 DeclarationDirigeants Document IPSOS Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T18:08:03.907 DeclarationDirigeants Document ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T18:08:03.1 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOCIETE BIC Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T18:08:02.273 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T18:06:05.613 DeclarationDirigeants Document GENOWAY Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T18:06:04.82 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T18:06:04.013 DeclarationDirigeants Document COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T18:06:03.14 DeclarationDirigeants Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T18:06:02.327 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T18:04:05.973 DeclarationDirigeants Document STEF Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T18:04:05.16 DeclarationDirigeants Document AXA Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T18:04:04.347 DeclarationDirigeants Document COMPAGNIE DES ALPES Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T18:04:03.53 DeclarationDirigeants Document AXA Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T18:04:02.277 DeclarationDirigeants Document SAINT JEAN GROUPE Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T16:56:02.25 Declarations Document SOCIETE BIC Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T16:08:02.197 DeclarationAchatVente Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T16:04:03.043 Declarations Document GL EVENTS Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T16:04:02.21 Declarations Document WORLDLINE Link
2023-12-18T00:00:00 2023-12-18T16:02:02.39 Declarations Document SAINT JEAN GROUPE Link

