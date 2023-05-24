Advanced search
    FR0013176526

VALEO

(FR)
2023-05-24
18.53 EUR   -2.83%
12:11pValeo General Shareholders' Meeting 2023
GL
11:03aFrance's Valeo says not planning to invest in Renault EV unit
RE
07:06aLuxury Stocks Sell-off, Sticky UK Inflation Weigh on French CAC 40 Index
MT
Valeo General Shareholders' Meeting 2023

05/24/2023 | 12:11pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
Paris, May 24, 2023

Valeo General Shareholders' Meeting 2023

Valeo's Annual Shareholders' Meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Gilles Michel, Chairman of the Board of Directors. All the resolutions were adopted.

The shareholders approved the 2022 financial statements as well as a dividend distribution of 0.38 euro per share. The ex-dividend date is set at May 29, 2023, and the record date at May 30, 2023. The dividend will be paid on May 31, 2023.

The shareholders renewed the term of office of Stéphanie Frachet and Patrick Sayer as Directors for a period of four years.

They also ratified the co-optation of Alexandre Dayon as Director, replacing C. Maury Devine for the remainder of her term of office, i.e., until the end of the General Shareholders’ Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.

The General Shareholders' Meeting also approved the compensation paid or awarded to Directors and Executive Officers for the 2022 financial year (ex post votes) and the compensation policies applicable to Directors and Executive Officers for the 2023 financial year (ex ante votes).

In addition, the shareholders renewed the authorizations and financial delegations granted to the Board of Directors to carry out share buybacks and to issue shares and securities, and granted a new authorization to allot free shares to employees and corporate officers. This authorization replaces the one given at the General Shareholders’ Meeting of May 26, 2021.

Finally, the articles of association have been amended notably to organize the representation of employee shareholders at Board level.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 22 400 M 24 133 M 24 133 M
Net income 2023 360 M 388 M 388 M
Net Debt 2023 3 849 M 4 147 M 4 147 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 2,82%
Capitalization 4 597 M 4 952 M 4 952 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 109 900
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart VALEO
Valeo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VALEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 19,07 €
Average target price 21,97 €
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Périllat-Piratoine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer
Gilles Michel Chairman
Geoffrey Bouquot VP-Strategy & External Relations
Catherine Delhaye Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALEO14.16%4 952
DENSO CORPORATION32.70%46 847
APTIV PLC-0.70%25 016
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD13.97%15 792
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.77%15 026
CONTINENTAL AG19.97%14 471
