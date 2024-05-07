Valeo: ICAP Group takes over the Ferentino site (Italy)

Valeo announces the signature of an agreement with ICAP Group, owner of Tecnobus. The agreement provides for the takeover by ICAPGroupn of Ferentino Automotive TransitionSrl, the Valeo company which owns the Ferentino site.



According to Valeo, this operation is 'the next step in an ambitious development plan for the collective sustainable mobility sector'.

ICAPGroup is already a key player in this sector with its subsidiary Tecnobus.



We are proud to have finalized the takeover of our Ferentino site by ICAPGroup. This is a great opportunity to secure the future of the site and its employees", commented Maurizio Martinelli, President of Valeo Group in Italy.



