|
Valeo : JPMorgan European Automotive Conference – Plenary session presentation
JP Morgan
Automotive Conference
5th June 2023
FULL YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE ACHIEVED ✓
FY 2022 RESULTS
FY 2022 GUIDANCE
Group Sales
€20,037m
Group Sales
€19.2-20bN
EBITDA
€2,401m
12.0%
EBITDA
11.8%-12.3%
Operating margin
€635m
3.2%
Operating margin
3.2%-3.7%
Free cash ﬂow
€388m
Free cash ﬂow
€320m
June Conference Deck | Investor Relations
Total Sales
€20,037M
+16% reported basis
+9% like-for-like basis
OEM Sales
+10%
like-for-like growth
Aftermarket Sales
+9%
like-for-like growth
+3 pts performance*
+5 pts performance adjusted**
|
+32%
|
DRIVEN
|
+29%
|
DRIVEN
|
BY ELECTRIFICATION
|
BY ADAS
|
|
|
June Conference Deck | Investor Relations
|
* vs S&P Global Mobility estimates as of February 16th, 2023
|
|
** sales adjusted as if HV powertrain activity had been integrated as of Jan 1st 2022 - See glossary page xx
|
3
Q1 2023: SOLID START TO THE YEAR
Total Sales
€5,482m
+15% on a reported basis
+11% like-for-like adj. Basis*
OEM Sales
+13%
like-for-like adjusted growth*
Aftermarket Sales
+6%
like-for-like adjusted growth*
|
+69%
|
DRIVEN
|
BY ELECTRIFICATION
|
+7 pts
performance** adjusted
Strong momentum maintained
|
June Conference Deck | Investor Relations
|
* Sales adjusted as if HV powertrain activity had been integrated as of Jan 1st 2022 - See glossary, page xxx
|
|
** Based on S&P Global Mobility estimates as of April 18, 2023
|
4
VALEO IS ON TRACK IN H1 2023
EXPECTING TO POST SIGNIFICANT MARGIN IMPROVEMENT VS H1 2022
|
Inﬂation mitigation action plan on track
|
Stabilized S&P Global Mobility estimates
|
|
Yearly production volumes in million units
Negotiations expected to be completed
01 by the end of June 2023, except for a couple of customers
02 Cost reduction plan on track
H1 2023 operating margin expected at around 3.2% of sales
-
Showing signiﬁcant improvement vs H1 2022 adjusted* proﬁtability at 1.2% of sales
-
Demonstrating that Valeo Siemens eAutomotive's integration goes according to plan
-
Giving us solid conﬁdence in FY 2023 guidance
Cash generation limited in H1 2023 knowing that ~ €200m of inﬂation compensation booked in June to be cashed in July/August
|
June Conference Deck | Investor Relations
|
* adjusted as if HV powertrain activity had been integrated as of Jan 1st 2022 - see glossary page 16
|
5
Disclaimer
Valeo SA published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 07:12:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|Analyst Recommendations on VALEO
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
22 412 M
24 043 M
24 043 M
|Net income 2023
|
360 M
386 M
386 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
3 844 M
4 123 M
4 123 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|12,7x
|Yield 2023
|2,83%
|
|Capitalization
|
4 579 M
4 912 M
4 912 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,38x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,33x
|Nbr of Employees
|109 900
|Free-Float
|91,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends VALEO
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|17
|Last Close Price
|18,99 €
|Average target price
|22,38 €
|Spread / Average Target
|17,9%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|VALEO
|13.71%
|4 912