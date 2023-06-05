Valeo : JPMorgan European Automotive Conference – Plenary session presentation

VALEO IS ON TRACK IN H1 2023

EXPECTING TO POST SIGNIFICANT MARGIN IMPROVEMENT VS H1 2022

Inﬂation mitigation action plan on track Stabilized S&P Global Mobility estimates Yearly production volumes in million units

Negotiations expected to be completed

01 by the end of June 2023, except for a couple of customers

02 Cost reduction plan on track

H1 2023 operating margin expected at around 3.2% of sales

Showing signiﬁcant improvement vs H1 2022 adjusted* proﬁtability at 1.2% of sales

Giving us solid conﬁdence in FY 2023 guidance

Cash generation limited in H1 2023 knowing that ~ €200m of inﬂation compensation booked in June to be cashed in July/August