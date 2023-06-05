Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Valeo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FR   FR0013176526

VALEO

(FR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:22:59 2023-06-05 am EDT
19.11 EUR   +0.63%
03:13aValeo : JPMorgan European Automotive Conference – Plenary session presentation
PU
05/31Valeo : Document AMF CP. 2023E912631
PU
05/29Valeo : and DiDi Autonomous Driving have reached a strategic cooperation and investment agreement to jointly develop safety solutions…
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valeo : JPMorgan European Automotive Conference – Plenary session presentation

06/05/2023 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JP Morgan

Automotive Conference

5th June 2023

INVESTOR RELATIONS

FULL YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE ACHIEVED

FY 2022 RESULTS

FY 2022 GUIDANCE

Group Sales

€20,037m

Group Sales

€19.2-20bN

EBITDA

€2,401m

12.0%

EBITDA

11.8%-12.3%

Operating margin

€635m

3.2%

Operating margin

3.2%-3.7%

Free cash ﬂow

€388m

Free cash ﬂow

€320m

Higher than guidance

June Conference Deck | Investor Relations

2

2022 SALES & GROWTH

Total Sales

€20,037M

+16% reported basis

+9% like-for-like basis

OEM Sales

+10%

like-for-like growth

Aftermarket Sales

+9%

like-for-like growth

+3 pts performance*

+5 pts performance adjusted**

+32%

DRIVEN

+29%

DRIVEN

BY ELECTRIFICATION

BY ADAS

June Conference Deck | Investor Relations

* vs S&P Global Mobility estimates as of February 16th, 2023

** sales adjusted as if HV powertrain activity had been integrated as of Jan 1st 2022 - See glossary page xx

3

Q1 2023: SOLID START TO THE YEAR

Total Sales

€5,482m

+15% on a reported basis

+11% like-for-like adj. Basis*

OEM Sales

+13%

like-for-like adjusted growth*

Aftermarket Sales

+6%

like-for-like adjusted growth*

+69%

DRIVEN

BY ELECTRIFICATION

+7 pts

performance** adjusted

Strong momentum maintained

+21%

DRIVEN

BY ADAS

June Conference Deck | Investor Relations

* Sales adjusted as if HV powertrain activity had been integrated as of Jan 1st 2022 - See glossary, page xxx

** Based on S&P Global Mobility estimates as of April 18, 2023

4

VALEO IS ON TRACK IN H1 2023

EXPECTING TO POST SIGNIFICANT MARGIN IMPROVEMENT VS H1 2022

Inﬂation mitigation action plan on track

Stabilized S&P Global Mobility estimates

Yearly production volumes in million units

Negotiations expected to be completed

01 by the end of June 2023, except for a couple of customers

02 Cost reduction plan on track

H1 2023 operating margin expected at around 3.2% of sales

  • Showing signiﬁcant improvement vs H1 2022 adjusted* proﬁtability at 1.2% of sales
  • Demonstrating that Valeo Siemens eAutomotive's integration goes according to plan
  • Giving us solid conﬁdence in FY 2023 guidance

Cash generation limited in H1 2023 knowing that ~ €200m of inﬂation compensation booked in June to be cashed in July/August

June Conference Deck | Investor Relations

* adjusted as if HV powertrain activity had been integrated as of Jan 1st 2022 - see glossary page 16

5

Disclaimer

Valeo SA published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 07:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 22 412 M 24 043 M 24 043 M
Net income 2023 360 M 386 M 386 M
Net Debt 2023 3 844 M 4 123 M 4 123 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 2,83%
Capitalization 4 579 M 4 912 M 4 912 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 109 900
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart VALEO
Duration : Period :
Valeo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 18,99 €
Average target price 22,38 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Périllat-Piratoine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer
Gilles Michel Chairman
Geoffrey Bouquot VP-Strategy & External Relations
Catherine Delhaye Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALEO13.71%4 912
DENSO CORPORATION35.48%47 467
APTIV PLC0.60%25 344
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD11.22%15 588
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.65%14 631
CONTINENTAL AG19.11%14 306
