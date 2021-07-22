Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Valeo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FR   FR0013176526

VALEO

(FR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 07/22 11:35:26 am
22.8 EUR   -4.12%
12:58pVALEO : Financial statement at June 30, 2021 – H1 2021 Results
PU
12:48pVALEO : Presentation – H1 2021 Results
PU
12:19pVALEO : Car parts maker Valeo confirms outlook as earnings rise
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valeo : Presentation – H1 2021 Results

07/22/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

H1 2021

RESULTS

JACQUES ASCHENBROICH

CHAIRMAN & CEO

H1 2021 RESULTS

01

02

03

04

H1 ESG & FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

OUTPERFORMANCE OF MORE THAN 10 PTS

H1 EBITDA MARGIN OF 13.4%

03

10

13

20

05

06

07

08

H1 FCF OF €145M

26

ORDER INTAKE OF

33

€10.6BN

2021 OUTLOOK

37

CONFIRMED

BACKUP SLIDES

39

VALEO RESERVED

July 22, 2021

2

01 H1 2021 ESG & FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

ROBUST SET OF RESULTS IN A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT

VALEO RESERVED

July 22, 2021

3

H1 EXTRA-FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Carbon neutrality by 2050
    45% CO2 reduction by 2030 - intermediate targets

Valeo joined the new "CAC 40 ESG" index in March 2021

S

Valeo has managed to avoid any production disruption at OEM level

  • Appointment of Christophe Perillat as Deputy CEO

Separation of the roles of Chairman of the Board and CEO in January 2022

July 22, 2021

4

Q2 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

up 73% lﬂ vs. 2020 despite semiconductor shortage

Outperformance* of

24pts vs. 2020

Europe+9pts

Sales

€4,327m

OEM

Sales

up 63% lﬂ vs. 2020

thanks to Valeo Service efﬁciency

Aftermarket

Sales

up 78% lﬂ vs. 2020

Outperformance of 24 points

thanks to a positive geographic mix

Asia

+5pts

of which China

0pts

North America

+32pts

South America

+56pts

Outperformance* in all

Business Groups vs. 2020

Comfort & Driving Assistance +31pts

Powertrain+19pts

Thermal+32pts

Visibility+17pts

€3,575m

*IHS as of July 16, 2021/CPCA estimates for China

July 22, 2021

5

Disclaimer

Valeo SA published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 16:47:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VALEO
12:58pVALEO : Financial statement at June 30, 2021 – H1 2021 Results
PU
12:48pVALEO : Presentation – H1 2021 Results
PU
12:19pVALEO : Car parts maker Valeo confirms outlook as earnings rise
RE
12:08pVALEO : Présentation – résultats du 1er semestre 2021 (en anglais)
PU
12:08pVALEO : Press release – H1 2021 Results
PU
08:59aSTOXX EUROPE 600 : Bain Capital's Valeo Foods Acquisition Gets European Commissi..
MT
12:16aELON MUSK : Stocks Rally to Continue as Virus Fears Ease; ECB Awaited
DJ
07/15VALEO : RBC remains a Sell rating
MD
07/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Pepsico, Broadcom, Nokia...
07/02VALEO : and Omega Seiki join hands to accelerate two and three wheelers electrif..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 413 M 21 675 M 21 675 M
Net income 2021 317 M 373 M 373 M
Net Debt 2021 3 059 M 3 600 M 3 600 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 2,29%
Capitalization 5 713 M 6 732 M 6 725 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 110 300
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart VALEO
Duration : Period :
Valeo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 23,78 €
Average target price 31,31 €
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacques Aschenbroich Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Bouquot VP-Strategy & External Relations
Catherine Delhaye Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
Thierry Moulonguet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALEO-26.33%7 710
DENSO CORPORATION17.90%54 421
APTIV PLC19.77%42 130
CONTINENTAL AG-3.79%30 575
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.21.67%28 451
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD10.37%23 908