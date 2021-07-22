Valeo : Presentation – H1 2021 Results

H1 2021
RESULTS
JACQUES ASCHENBROICH
CHAIRMAN & CEO
H1 ESG & FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
SUSTAINABLE GROWTH
OUTPERFORMANCE OF MORE THAN 10 PTS
H1 EBITDA MARGIN OF 13.4%
|
|
H1 FCF OF €145M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ORDER INTAKE OF
|
|
33
|
|
|
€10.6BN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021 OUTLOOK
|
|
37
|
|
|
CONFIRMED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BACKUP SLIDES
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VALEO RESERVED
|
July 22, 2021
|
2
|
|
|
01 H1 2021 ESG & FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
ROBUST SET OF RESULTS IN A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT
|
VALEO RESERVED
|
July 22, 2021
|
3
|
|
|
H1 EXTRA-FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
-
Carbon neutrality by 2050
45% CO2 reduction by 2030 - intermediate targets
Valeo joined the new "CAC 40 ESG" index in March 2021
S
Valeo has managed to avoid any production disruption at OEM level
-
Appointment of Christophe Perillat as Deputy CEO
Separation of the roles of Chairman of the Board and CEO in January 2022
Q2 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
up 73% lﬂ vs. 2020 despite semiconductor shortage
Outperformance* of
24pts vs. 2020
Europe+9pts
up 63% lﬂ vs. 2020
thanks to Valeo Service efﬁciency
Aftermarket
Sales
up 78% lﬂ vs. 2020
Outperformance of 24 points
thanks to a positive geographic mix
|
Asia
|
|
+5pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which China
|
|
|
|
0pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
|
|
|
+32pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
South America
|
|
|
+56pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outperformance* in all
Business Groups vs. 2020
Comfort & Driving Assistance +31pts
Powertrain+19pts
Thermal+32pts
Visibility+17pts
*IHS as of July 16, 2021/CPCA estimates for China
Disclaimer
Valeo SA published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 16:47:10 UTC.