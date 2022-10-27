|
Valeo : Presentation – Q3 2022 Sales
Q3 2022
Sales
CHRISTOPHE
PÉRILLAT
CEO
Q3 SALES
Table of contents
01 Q3 highlights
02 Q3 sales
03 Backup slides
OCT-22
2
JULY 4
JULY 12
New Powertrain Systems: integration
Powertrain Systems: new mobilities
of 100% of VSeA's share capital
The transaction results in a net cash
Presentation at Eurobike of
outﬂow of €277m and a net debt
innovative 48V electric assistance
increase of €717m
system for all types of bicycle. The
solution has already attracted 20
bicycle manufacturers
OCTOBER 12
Record order intake with 2 contracts in electriﬁcation for Thermal Systems
Contract with Stellantis for its new electric platform: next-generation heat pump
Contract with major European OEM: electric vehicle air conditioning units and front-end cooling modules
OCTOBER 19
Valeo and SRG Global® enter a strategic alliance to provide next generations of exterior illuminated front panels
New innovative solutions enabling highly integrated and stylized exterior lighting systems
OCTOBER 20
Thermal Systems and TotalEnergies: co-development of an innovative battery cooling ﬂuid for EV
High-performance dielectric ﬂuid, a new way of cooling electric vehicle batteries
01
Taking our High Voltage business to the next stage
New PTS
Creation of a 50/50 JV dedicated to High
Voltage powertrains
8 sites around the world
~€1bn in sales
>1,600 R&D engineers
Expected in High
>2,000 patents
Voltage
July 4
21 brands in series & development
Integration of VSeA
>90 new models supplied up to 2022
into new PTS
~€4bn in sales
~€2bn in sales
Expected in High
Voltage
Expected in High
Voltage
€120m
Synergies run rate
Volkswagen
Inverter
Mercedes
e-Motor
Stellantis 3008,
EQS & EQE
& Inverter
DS7 Crossback,
Grandland
* With VSeA at 100% and after non-strategic assets divestiture
|Analyst Recommendations on VALEO
|Sales 2022
19 725 M
19 858 M
19 858 M
|Net income 2022
198 M
199 M
199 M
|Net Debt 2022
3 590 M
3 614 M
3 614 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|21,4x
|Yield 2022
|2,72%
|Capitalization
4 083 M
4 111 M
4 111 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,39x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,34x
|Nbr of Employees
|104 400
|Free-Float
|90,5%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends VALEO
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|19
|Last Close Price
|17,00 €
|Average target price
|20,95 €
|Spread / Average Target
|23,2%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|VALEO
|-36.04%
|4 111