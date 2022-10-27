Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Valeo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FR   FR0013176526

VALEO

(FR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-10-27 am EDT
17.29 EUR   +1.71%
12:10pValeo : Presentation – Q3 2022 Sales
PU
11:55aCar parts maker Valeo posts slight Q3 sales beat, confirms guidance
RE
10/25Valeo : Document AMF CP. 2022E868215
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valeo : Presentation – Q3 2022 Sales

10/27/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 2022

Sales

CHRISTOPHE

PÉRILLAT

CEO

Q3 SALES

Table of contents

01 Q3 highlights

02 Q3 sales

03 Backup slides

VALEO RESERVED |

OCT-22

2

01

Q3 highlights

VALEO RESERVED |

OCT-22

3

01

Q3 Highlights

JULY 4

JULY 12

New Powertrain Systems: integration

Powertrain Systems: new mobilities

of 100% of VSeA's share capital

The transaction results in a net cash

Presentation at Eurobike of

outﬂow of €277m and a net debt

innovative 48V electric assistance

increase of €717m

system for all types of bicycle. The

solution has already attracted 20

bicycle manufacturers

OCTOBER 12

Record order intake with 2 contracts in electriﬁcation for Thermal Systems

Contract with Stellantis for its new electric platform: next-generation heat pump

Contract with major European OEM: electric vehicle air conditioning units and front-end cooling modules

VALEO RESERVED | OCT-22

OCTOBER 19

Valeo and SRG Global® enter a strategic alliance to provide next generations of exterior illuminated front panels

New innovative solutions enabling highly integrated and stylized exterior lighting systems

OCTOBER 20

Thermal Systems and TotalEnergies: co-development of an innovative battery cooling ﬂuid for EV

High-performance dielectric ﬂuid, a new way of cooling electric vehicle batteries

4

01

Taking our High Voltage business to the next stage

New PTS

2016

2021

2022

2030

2025

Creation of a 50/50 JV dedicated to High

Voltage powertrains

8 sites around the world

~€1bn in sales

>1,600 R&D engineers

Expected in High

>2,000 patents

Voltage

July 4

21 brands in series & development

Integration of VSeA

>90 new models supplied up to 2022

into new PTS

~€4bn in sales

~€2bn in sales

Expected in High

Voltage

Expected in High

Voltage

€120m

Synergies run rate

Volkswagen

Inverter

Mercedes

e-Motor

Stellantis 3008,

EQS & EQE

& Inverter

DS7 Crossback,

Grandland

OCT-22

* With VSeA at 100% and after non-strategic assets divestiture

5

Disclaimer

Valeo SA published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 16:09:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VALEO
12:10pValeo : Presentation – Q3 2022 Sales
PU
11:55aCar parts maker Valeo posts slight Q3 sales beat, confirms guidance
RE
10/25Valeo : Document AMF CP. 2022E868215
PU
10/25Valeo : Document AMF CP. 2022E868140
PU
10/21News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/20Energy Flat As Oil Advances -- Energy Roundup
DJ
10/20Valeo : TotalEnergies and Valeo partner to innovate battery cooling in electric vehicles a..
PU
10/20TotalEnergies, Valeo Team Up For EV Battery Cooling Project
DJ
10/19VALEO : RBC reiterates its Sell rating
MD
10/19Valeo : and SRG Global® enter a strategic alliance
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALEO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 725 M 19 858 M 19 858 M
Net income 2022 198 M 199 M 199 M
Net Debt 2022 3 590 M 3 614 M 3 614 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 2,72%
Capitalization 4 083 M 4 111 M 4 111 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 104 400
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart VALEO
Duration : Period :
Valeo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 17,00 €
Average target price 20,95 €
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Périllat-Piratoine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer
Jacques Aschenbroich Chairman
Geoffrey Bouquot VP-Strategy & External Relations
Catherine Delhaye Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALEO-36.04%4 111
DENSO CORPORATION-23.39%38 025
APTIV PLC-45.80%24 221
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-28.36%15 796
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-19.84%12 734
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-26.67%12 053